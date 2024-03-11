 

Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Trey Songz is questioned over his judgment in taking provocative photos with fans at the meet-and-greet amid his pending cases for sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz's "Love Hard" tour has sparked controversy, with fans expressing concern over his interactions during a meet-and-greet in Baltimore. Several suggestive photos emerged, including one where Songz rests his hands on a female fan's back as she bends over for him.

These pictures have raised eyebrows due to Songz's past allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. Although some lawsuits have been dropped, a recent fan interaction drew further criticism.

  Editors' Pick

Fans and critics alike have commented on the inappropriateness of these poses, given the context of Songz's allegations. Some believe it was a poor choice and encouraged others to avoid paid meet and greets with him.

Meanwhile, a separate development emerged in the legal realm. A woman who had filed a $20 million sexual assault lawsuit against Songz has withdrawn her claim. In court documents, she states that she is dismissing the entire action but leaves open the possibility of refiling the suit later.

Songz has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct over the years. In 2021, former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused him of rape.

Songz also reportedly lashed out at a woman who flipped him off after he threw $300 at her, calling her ungrateful via direct message.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship
Related Posts
Trey Songz's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over 2013 Incident Dismissed After Third Complaint

Trey Songz's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over 2013 Incident Dismissed After Third Complaint

Lawsuit Accusing Trey Songz of Exposing Woman's Chest Has Been Thrown Out by Judge

Lawsuit Accusing Trey Songz of Exposing Woman's Chest Has Been Thrown Out by Judge

Trey Songz's Lawyer Reacts to New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against the Singer

Trey Songz's Lawyer Reacts to New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against the Singer

Trey Songz Accused of Trying to Pay $200K Hush Money to His Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

Trey Songz Accused of Trying to Pay $200K Hush Money to His Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

Latest News
Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton Wow in Racy Gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton Wow in Racy Gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green
  • Mar 11, 2024

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship
  • Mar 11, 2024

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship

Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  • Mar 11, 2024

Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage
  • Mar 11, 2024

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version
  • Mar 11, 2024

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version

Most Read
Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:22:26

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green