Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Trey Songz is questioned over his judgment in taking provocative photos with fans at the meet-and-greet amid his pending cases for sexual misconduct allegations.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz's "Love Hard" tour has sparked controversy, with fans expressing concern over his interactions during a meet-and-greet in Baltimore. Several suggestive photos emerged, including one where Songz rests his hands on a female fan's back as she bends over for him.

These pictures have raised eyebrows due to Songz's past allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. Although some lawsuits have been dropped, a recent fan interaction drew further criticism.

Fans and critics alike have commented on the inappropriateness of these poses, given the context of Songz's allegations. Some believe it was a poor choice and encouraged others to avoid paid meet and greets with him.

Meanwhile, a separate development emerged in the legal realm. A woman who had filed a $20 million sexual assault lawsuit against Songz has withdrawn her claim. In court documents, she states that she is dismissing the entire action but leaves open the possibility of refiling the suit later.

Songz has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct over the years. In 2021, former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused him of rape.

Songz also reportedly lashed out at a woman who flipped him off after he threw $300 at her, calling her ungrateful via direct message.

You can share this post!