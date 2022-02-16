 
 

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication

Kanye West Pokes Fun at 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian Claim After Vowing to Better His Communication
WENN/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

The Yeezy designer shares a new post of his estranged wife using all caps in the caption after admitting that leaking screenshots of his text messages with the reality TV star 'was jarring.'

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West appears to taunt his critics after he's accused of "harassing" Kim Kardashian. The Atlanta native has shared another now-deleted post of the reality TV star after vowing to better his communication.

On Tuesday, February 15, the 44-year-old star updated his Instagram page with a photo of his estranged wife looking fierce in an all-black outfit while squatting. In the caption, Ye gushed over the SKIMS founder as writing, "VISION."

Having been criticized over his use of all caps that "makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," he then poked fun at the claim as adding, "OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP."

Kanye West's Instagram Post

Kanye West shared and deleted another post about Kim Kardashian.

  See also...

Several hours prior, Kanye wiped his Instagram page clean before sharing a new post in which he said that he takes "accountability" for his posts that stirred up the drama between him and Kim. "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he promised.

He went on acknowledging, "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

Two hours later, however, Ye was back with another since-deleted post. He shared an image of a roadside billboard stating, "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

Ye previously aired his dirty laundry with Kim on social media. In his recent posts, he leaked his text messages with the mother of his kids in which she expressed her fear about her boyfriend Pete Davidson's safety.

You can share this post!

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Confirm They're Back Together With Loved-Up Photos: 'Proud of Us'

Sarah Jessica Parker Talks About the Absence of 'The Actress That Played the Role' of Samantha
Related Posts
Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses as Valentine's Day Gift After Julia Fox Split

Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses as Valentine's Day Gift After Julia Fox Split

Michael Che Rejects Kanye's Offer to Double His 'SNL' Salary If He Stops Working With Pete Davidson

Michael Che Rejects Kanye's Offer to Double His 'SNL' Salary If He Stops Working With Pete Davidson

Super Bowl LVI: Kanye West's Surprise Appearance in McDonald's Ad Baffles Twitter

Super Bowl LVI: Kanye West's Surprise Appearance in McDonald's Ad Baffles Twitter

Kanye West Takes Kids North and Saint to Super Bowl 2022 After Pete Davidson Rant

Kanye West Takes Kids North and Saint to Super Bowl 2022 After Pete Davidson Rant

Most Read
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison
Celebrity

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party