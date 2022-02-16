'Married at First Sight' Couple Woody and Amani 'Blessed' as They're Expecting First Child

Lifetime Celebrity

The happy couple, who started their love story on the AMC reality TV show in 2020, shares that that they feel 'blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood.'

AceShowbiz - "Married at First Sight" stars Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya are a happy expecting couple. On Tuesday, February 15, the pair confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

"We're so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together," Amani said in a statement to E! News. "We found out I was pregnant after I was about eight weeks."

She went on to say, "I had been feeling pretty sick after a visit to Los Angeles for filming for the 'MAFS' Boston Special. I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna but Woody hoped I was expecting." The first pregnancy test came back negative. However, when she took another test, the results came back positive.

"I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom," she recounted. "He smiled and said, 'What, are you pregnant?' I nodded and handed him the positive pregnancy test. He smiled so big!"

The happy couple is celebrating their anniversary. Taking to his Instagram page, Woody wrote alongside a beautiful video of the couple in multiple places, "Happy anniversary. Big 24 months baby! Everyday of this journey has been well worth it. I'm looking forward to these next steps sweets."

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close. -Pablo Neruda," he added before concluding, "Love you, and my lil baby."

Amani and Woody began their love story in 2020. During their Decision Day, three experts of "Married at First Sight" were left in tears.

"You've definitely opened my eyes to see there's so much more that I haven't experienced in life. I feel like I can do anything now for real," Amani told her husband. "I think what I've learned about love is it really can be unconditional. I never imagined I would get there with my spouse especially as quickly as I got with you."

Woody added, "When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married. I wanted to have the happiness. But honestly speaking, I didn't genuinely think I would get it. But being married to Amani, everything I didn't expect, I now have."