Julia Fox Smiles in First Outing Since Kanye West Split, Denies Crying Over Breakup

Instagram Celebrity

Insisting that she's not upset over the end of her relationship with the rapper, the 'Uncut Gems' actress hints that she is going to write a book about their short romance.

Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox isn't heartbroken despite her split from Kanye West. After confirming the end of her relationship with the Yeezy designer, the actress was spotted all smiles in her first public outing.

The "Uncut Gems" star appeared to be in good spirits while taking a solo stroll in Manhattan on Monday, February 14 in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. Showing her support to her ex, she wore a blue Gap jacket from Ye's fashion line on top of her tight-fitting denim corset.

Julia Fox beamed in her first outing after confirming her split from Kanye West.

The Italian-born beauty has also denied reports that she cried over their breakup. She tried to control the narrative after the same news outlet published an article which headline read, "It's all over for Kanye West and Julia Fox! Tearful actress jets out of LAX alone after liking his ex Kim Kardashian's Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper."

Laughing off the report, the 32-year-old posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, February 14, " 'TEARFULLY' @dailymail yall are straight trash I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!" She insinuated that she is now happier than before as writing, "If anything I've been laughing more than before."

Addressing her look in the pictures obtained by the U.K. news outlet, the actress said, "and if I look like s**t it's cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad."

Julia doubled down on her statement in a separate Story that read, "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!!"

"Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler," she continued, claiming, "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

"and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday," Julia added, referring to the tragic death of good friend and celebrity manager Chris Huvane. She then hinted that she would turn her short romance with Ye into a book as teasing, "Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)"

Prior to their breakup, it was reported that the relationship between Julia and Kanye had "cooled off" due to their "separate busy lives." A source told PEOPLE, "Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," before adding, "They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her."

Similarly, E! News' informant spilled that the two might be going in separate directions. "Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York," a source said of the actress, who has a 12-month-old son from a previous relationship. "Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on." The source also noted, "Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved."

A rep for Julia later confirmed, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."