 
 

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors
Words are 'the distance makes it hard' for the couple to see each other regularly, but the 'Black Skinhead' spitter and the 'Uncut Gems' actress 'are still in touch.'

  • Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Julia Fox's hot whirlwind romance has been difficult to maintain, if a new report is to be believed. The couple's relationship has reportedly "cooled off a bit" due to their "separate busy lives."

A source tells PEOPLE "the distance makes it hard" for the rapper and the actress to see each other as often as they would like to, but they "are still in touch." The so-called insider says, "It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit."

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives," the source goes on explaining. "Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard." The insider adds though, "They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her."

Kanye and Julia's relationship began right at the end of last year after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve. The pair never intended to keep their relationship hush-hush as on January 6, the "Uncut Gems" actress confirmed to Interview magazine that they're an item.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," she gushed in an interview with the outlet, which also published their PDA pictures.

Recently, Julia admitted that she's into foursome and partner swapping amid rumors that she and Ye are in an open relationship. "Torture room, kiss my feet… I could smother them, maybe sit on their face like with my panties but they'll never ever be good enough for my vagina," she said on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, before divulging what she likes, "I'm into like weirdly like, like partner, like [partner] swapping and then like watching or something."

When her co-host summed up what Julia said, "So like foursomes," the 32-year-old actress responded, "Hmmm yeah." She quickly clarified she has never done it, though.

