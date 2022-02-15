Shanseea Addresses Photo of Her Holding Hands With London On Da Track at Super Bowl LVI

Instagram Celebrity

In a photo circulating on social media, the 25-year-old Jamaican dancehall singer is seen smiling ear-to-ear as the record producer holds her hand while walking together.

Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanseea has made it clear that there is nothing romantic going on between her and London On Da Track. The "Lick" songstress, who was caught on camera walking hand-in-hand with the record producer during the 2022 Super Bowl, took to social media to address the now-viral picture.

The said image was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram on Monday, February 14. In the snap, Shanseea was seen rocking a blue off-the-shoulder outfit and matching jacket. The 30-year-old songwriter, on the other hand, kept it casual with a yelow-blue plaid shirt, camouflage pants and white sneakers.

The post did not go unnoticed by the 25-year-old dancehall singer. Taking to the comment section, the Jamaican songstress penned, "Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho!"

The picture made quite a ruckus on Instagram as people brought up London's baby mama, Summer Walker. "Did she not hear Summer's album? Lol," one person argued, while another individual added, "Lord, please don't let the mothers start attacking her. They stressed Summer out."

Summer herself previously accused London of being a deadbeat parent. "I am the full care taker of my child that man pulls up on the weekend w his mama & gifts for a day or 2 takes his pics but I do all the work when I'm not at work," she claimed, suggesting that her ex only came around for photo ops with his child. The "White Tee" singer went on calling out the rapper, "So once again suck a d**k."

The "Still Over It" actress also insinuated that her baby daddy has sabotaged and controlled her life, writing, "They will sabotage anything you do solo and envy you once you begin to stand on your own 2 feet. That's not real love, thats control." She summed them up as "big narcissist vibes."