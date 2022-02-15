Sophie Turner Looks Pregnant Again During Outing With Joe Jonas and Their Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum sparks a speculation that she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband as she's spotted touching her apparent baby bump during a stroll in Los Angeles.

Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner may be having a bun in the oven. If pictures from her recent sighting are any evidence, the British actress could be pregnant with her and her husband Joe Jonas' second child.

The pregnancy speculation sparked after Sophie and Joe were spotted out with their daughter, Willa. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the family of three enjoyed a relaxing stroll in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day, February 14, during which the 25-year-old actress sported an apparent baby bump.

For the outing, the young Jean Grey / Phoenix in the "X-Men" film series flashed her bare tummy in a sheer white sleeveless crop top paired with brown sweatpants. During the walk, she gently touched her stomach. The "Game of Thrones" alum, who dyed her hair red, initially covered her tummy with a brown sweatshirt which she later tied around her waist while she was holding a phone in one hand.

Joe, who walked by her side, donned a white T-shirt with baggy ripped jeans and a thin navy jacket. He also sported a pair of aviator shades while holding his 19-month old daughter, who rocked a white shirt with leopard-print pants and sneakers.

Earlier that day, the family of three was seen stopping for breakfast together in the neighborhood.

Prior to the Monday outing, Sophie and Joe were spotted attending the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood with Kim Kardashian's longtime pal Jonathan Cheban on Sunday, February 13. On Saturday, Sophie was also seen sporting a figure-hugging green dress that accentuated her curves and highlighted her rounder tummy.

Sophie and Joe exchanged vows in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019 before they had a second and elaborate wedding in Paris, France on June 29 of the same year. In July 2020, the pair welcomed their first child following months of pregnancy rumors.