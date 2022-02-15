Tyrese Gibson's Mother Dies After Hospitalization for COVID and Pneumonia: 'Never Let My Hand Go'

Instagram Celebrity

After the Roman Pearce in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise breaks the sad news on Instagram, fellow stars like Snoop Dogg and Dwayne Johnson show their support to the grieving son.

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson is mourning the death of his loved one. More than a week after he first revealed his mother's hospitalization, the actor/rapper announced that his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson lost her battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The Roman Pearce in the "Fast & Furious" franchise shared the sad news via Instagram on late Monday, February 14. "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother. This is the saddest moment of my life……….," he wrote along with a video of his hand stroking his mother's while she's lying in hospital bed. "My sweet Valentine just passed away….."

The 43-year-old star continued, "May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can't believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother….."

The comment section was soon flooded with messages from his friends and fans offering their condolences. Snoop Dogg, whose mother Beverly Tate passed away last October, wrote, "Stay strong." He then offered to come to Tyrese's side, adding, "I'll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said, "So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family." Nicole Scherzinger added, "Omg my heart just cries for you and your family right now. Praying peace and strength and comfort for you dear friend and brother in Christ I'm so so so sorry. Our Heavenly Father has her now."

Tyrese first took to Instagram on February 5 to reveal his mother's hospitalization. Asking people to pray for his mother, he wrote, "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own. …I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…."

Several days later, he shared an update on her condition. "The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around," he wrote. Remaining hopeful that his mother would pull through this, he added, "I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him. Ha paused and couldn't respond…!!"