 
 

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music

An NFL spokesperson has also said that 'we watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that.'

  • Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eminem became the talk of the town following his performance at the Super Bowl LVI by taking a knee during the halftime show. While his gesture generated a lot of buzz on social media, it apparently wasn't a big deal to those who were involved in the show's preparation.

Speaking to TMZ after the performance, Dr. Dre, who also headlined the event, was asked if NFL intervened on any parts of their performance, particularly Eminem kneeling on stage and Kendrick Lamar omitting the "and we hate po-po" line from his song "Alright".

While he acknowledged that there were a few "minor" adjustments, the hip-hop mogul insinuated that the league had "no problem" with Em's act. "Em taking the knee, that was Em doing that on his own, and there was no problem with that," he said on Monday, February 14.

  See also...

A rep for NFL has also confirmed that they were aware that Eminem planned on kneeling after viewing rehearsal footage. "We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,'' the league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Eminem took a knee after he finished performing his Oscar-winning single "Lose Yourself" and while Dr. Dre began performing "Still Dre". It was previously reported that NFL had told the "Not Afraid" hitmaker not to kneel, but he did it anyway to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his fight against injustice.

Also taking the stage during the halftime show were Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent who made a surprise appearance to sing his hit "In Da Club" as well as Anderson .Paak who played the drums during the Detroit emcee's performance.

The performances were raved by viewers, with LeBron James tweeting after the show, "OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!"

You can share this post!

'West Side Story' Stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera Go Instagram Official as a Couple

Tyrese Gibson's Mother Dies After Hospitalization for COVID and Pneumonia: 'Never Let My Hand Go'

Related Posts
Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Dr. Dre Addresses His Divorce in 'GTA Online' Song 'Gospel' ft. Eminem

Dr. Dre Addresses His Divorce in 'GTA Online' Song 'Gospel' ft. Eminem

Dr. Dre Calls Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Others to Unite in 'Legendary' Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Dr. Dre Calls Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Others to Unite in 'Legendary' Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Dr. Dre Stands to Lose Millions if Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Canceled Amid COVID Surge

Dr. Dre Stands to Lose Millions if Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Canceled Amid COVID Surge

Most Read
Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show
Music

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Saweetie and H.E.R. Enjoy Luxurious Lives as Single Pilots in 'Closer' Music Video

Saweetie and H.E.R. Enjoy Luxurious Lives as Single Pilots in 'Closer' Music Video

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show