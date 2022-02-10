Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Days after revealing that her mother was in ICU with COVID and Pneumonia, the Roman Pearce depicter in 'Fast and Furious' film series says her doctor 'broke [his]' heart' with news about her condition.

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has given an update about his mother's health. Days after revealing that her mother was in ICU with COVID and Pneumonia, the "Fast and Furious" actor said he's heartbroken after her doctor shared difficult news to him.

On Wednesday, February 9, the 43-year-old posted a photo from a hospital on Instagram. He lamented in the caption, "The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around."

"I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him," he further noted. "Ha paused and couldn't respond…!!

Tyerse then added a photo of him holding his mother's hand. "Keep fighting mother……… Please mother, we need Getz," the "Sweet Lady" singer penned in the accompanying message.

This arrived four days after Tyerese divulged her mother's hospitalization. "In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I've ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray," he began his message.

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," the "F9" star continued. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted [ I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help."

"I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he's pulled you OUT of a coma before," he went on saying. "Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…."