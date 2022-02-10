 
 

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Days after revealing that her mother was in ICU with COVID and Pneumonia, the Roman Pearce depicter in 'Fast and Furious' film series says her doctor 'broke [his]' heart' with news about her condition.

  • Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has given an update about his mother's health. Days after revealing that her mother was in ICU with COVID and Pneumonia, the "Fast and Furious" actor said he's heartbroken after her doctor shared difficult news to him.

On Wednesday, February 9, the 43-year-old posted a photo from a hospital on Instagram. He lamented in the caption, "The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around."

"I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him," he further noted. "Ha paused and couldn't respond…!!

  See also...

Tyerse then added a photo of him holding his mother's hand. "Keep fighting mother……… Please mother, we need Getz," the "Sweet Lady" singer penned in the accompanying message.

This arrived four days after Tyerese divulged her mother's hospitalization. "In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I've ever gotten… I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray," he began his message.

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," the "F9" star continued. "This has been going on all week I haven't posted [ I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help."

"I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he's pulled you OUT of a coma before," he went on saying. "Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…."

You can share this post!

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has Met Her New Grandson, Claims Kylie Is Doing 'Great' After Giving Birth

Kanye West Shares Photos of Kim Kardashian and Kids as He Begs God to Bring Family 'Back Together'
Related Posts
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence