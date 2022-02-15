Britney Spears' Fans Believe She's 'Secretly Married' to Sam Asghari After He Calls Her His 'Wife'

Instagram Celebrity

Celebrating Valentine's Day, the 'Baby One More Time…' hitmaker's partner shares a throwback photo with the pop star with a sweet caption that reads, 'Happy wife, happy life.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari continue to fuel rumors that they have "secretly married." The "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer's partner has raised marriage speculation after he called her his "wife" in a sweet post on Valentine's Day.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, February 14, the "Can You Keep a Secret?" actor shared a throwback photo with the pop star. In the caption, he wrote, "Women are the most powerful humans on this [world]."

"Fellas listen up: what they don't teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman. even if you don't agree is the [key] to a happy life," Sam added. He went on to say, "What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life [heart emoji]." He then concluded his post, "Happy Valentine's Day my lioness @britneyspears."

In the comment section, many of their fans believed that they had "secretly" tied the knot. "Did they get married?" one Instagram user asked. Another person chimed in, "I think they're married now?" A third commented, "What a sweet message to your wife," while a fourth said, "Happy spouse, happy house. Both people matter."

This wasn't the first time Sam called Britney his "wife." While celebrating the "Toxic" hitmaker's 40th birthday last December, the personal trainer penned, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world."

It was the next part of Sam's caption that had fans wondering if they are already married as he continued, "Every day is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife." The "1st birthday" message was referring to Britney's first birthday since she's freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney and Sam, who began dating after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, got engaged in September after dating for five years. In November, the aspiring actor told Entertainment Tonight that he thinks the wedding will happen "sooner than later." He also revealed that he's letting his fiancee be in charge of the planning. "She's wearing the pants now!" he said with a smile.

Meanwhile, Britney, who claimed she was forced to wear an IUD as birth control during the conservatorship, recently admitted that she's thinking about having a child with Sam. "I'm thinking about having another baby!!!" she teased in an Instagram post last November.