Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Tunnel Vision' spitter is seen slowly walking out of Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles with the help of a walker while being guarded by a ton of bodyguards.

Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has finally left the hospital after being shot during a scary fight outside Justin Bieber's afterparty in Los Angeles, California. The "ZEZE" rapper was seen leaving the medical center using a walker.

On Monday, February 14, TMZ obtained a video that saw the "Tunnel Vision" spitter leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The hip-hop artist was back on his feet, although with the help of a walker. He also had a ton of bodyguards around him as he got into the back of a black SUV.

Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, was among four people who got shot during an altercation outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on early Saturday. Kodak first went to Justin's party without any issues. At around 2:45 A.M., the Pompano Beach native, Gunna and Lil Baby were seen outside the building talking and smiling in a video that captured the incident.

Then Gunna was seen walking behind Kodak, whispering something in his ear. Kodak turned his head before the "Drip Too Hard" hitmaker got into his car. At that point, someone was heard saying off the camera, "Oh S**t. What?!?" Then the camera swung around and captured the chaotic scene as several people, including Kodak, raced toward someone.

Suddenly, gunfire was heard as Kodak turned and stumbled backward. One person was seen lying on the ground, but was able to move. The hip-hop star, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were wounded. However, the shooter has not been arrested.

Just hours after getting shot, Kodak took to his Twitter account to tell his fans that he would attend the 2022 Super Bowl with Drake. "Drake Say Box Seats Wit 'Em @ Da SuperBowl. I Like Da Bengals BTW," he tweeted along with two orange and two black heart emojis.

Upon noticing Kodak's post, many concerned fans wondered about his well-being. "Didn't u like just get shot like u good?" one Twitter user asked while another questioned, "Heard you got shot, you ok?"

However, Kodak apparently didn't come to Sunday's big game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California as he was discharged from hospital on Monday afternoon. There's also no sign of his presence near the "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who came with his OVO team.