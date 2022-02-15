 
 

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme
WENN
Celebrity

The 35-year-old, who stars in 2020's 'Last Moment of Clarity', is also ordered to pay $230,361,884 in restitution to his victims after pleading guilty to one count of securities fraud in the fall of 2021.

  • Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Actor Zachary J. Horwitz, who is known professionally as Zach Avery, has received a hefty sentence for running a $650 million Ponzi scheme. The Los Angeles-based man was sentenced to 240 months in jail on Monday, February 14.

United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi also ordered the 35-year-old to pay $230,361,884 in restitution to his victims. "Defendant Zachary Horwitz portrayed himself as a Hollywood success story," prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum.

"He branded himself as an industry player, who, through his company…leveraged his relationships with online streaming platforms like HBO and Netflix to sell them foreign film distribution rights at a steady premium…," the memorandum continued to read. "But, as his victims came to learn, [Horwitz] was not a successful businessman or Hollywood insider. He just played one in real life."

  See also...

Horwitz was arrested in April 2021 on charges of wire fraud. According to investigators, for more than five years, he raised millions of dollars from investors, many of whom were personal friends, based on false claims that their money would be used by his company, 1inMM Capital, to acquire film distribution rights in foreign territories, which then would be licensed to online platforms like Netflix and HBO.

But that was a lie. Horwitz sold people on his scheme by showing them fake licensing and distribution agreements, featuring forged signatures. Instead of using the money to buy licensing rights, he used the investors' money to repay earlier investors and to fund his own lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of his $6 million Beverlywood residence, luxury cars, and travel by private jet.

In October 2021, Horwitz pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud.

Horwitz's acting credits include "Last Moment of Clarity", "The White Crow" and "Farming". He also appeared as an extra in Brad Pitt's 2014 film "Fury".

You can share this post!

Frankie Grande Denies Old Rumors Surrounding Ariana, Pete Davidson and Mac Miller Spread by Kanye

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party
Related Posts
Hollywood Actor Zach Avery Arrested for Allegedly Running $227 Million Ponzi Scheme

Hollywood Actor Zach Avery Arrested for Allegedly Running $227 Million Ponzi Scheme

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky