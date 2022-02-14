 
 

Kodak Black Says He'll Attend Super Bowl With Drake Hours After Being Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

The 'Tunnel Vision' rapper raises concern about his well-being as he admits he will attend the big game with the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist just hours after being shot outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black appeared to be fine after being shot at Justin Bieber's afterparty. Just hours after the horror incident, the "Tunnel Vision" rapper took to social media to announce that he'll attend 2022 Super Bowl with Drake.

Making use of his Twitter account on Sunday, February 13, the 24-year-old hip-hop star tweeted, "Drake Say Box Seats Wit 'Em @ Da SuperBowl." He went on to add, "I Like Da Bengals BTW," along with two orange and two black heart emojis.

Kodak Black via Twitter

Kodak Black tweeted that he'll attend Super Bowl with Drake just hours after being shot at Justin Bieber's afterparty in Los Angeles.

Among those replying to Kodak's tweet was rapper Yungeen Ace. "Bet sum I like da Rams," Yungeen, whose real name is Keyanta Bullard, wrote. In response, Kodak said, "20 bandz. [heart emojis]."

Upon learning of Kodak's social media posts, many concerned fans wondered about his well-being. "Didn't u like just get shot like u good?" one Twitter user asked while another questioned, "Heard you got shot, you ok?"

"Yak are you good man?? Please stay safe out here bro, you're my favorite rapper and we can't lose you," another worried fan commented. A fourth dubbed him "wolverine," while a fifth chimed in, "I'm so worried about you my dawg…. So happy you healthy…."

As for Drake, he was seen at SoFi Stadium with his OVO crew. In a video shared on his Instagram Story, the "Certified Lover Boy" artist could be seen wearing a matching baby blue hoodie with his team. However, no signs of Kodak's presence nearby.

Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, was reportedly among four people who got shot during an altercation outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on early Saturday. According to TMZ, Kodak first went to Justin's party without any issues. At around 2:45 A.M., the Pompano Beach native, Gunna and Lil Baby were seen outside the building talking and smiling.

Shortly afterwards, a fight broke out after someone tried to attack one person from Kodak's entourage. Once the "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter tried to help out his buddy, gunfire was heard. The hip-hop star along with a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were wounded. The "ZEZE" rapper was then rushed to a hospital to treat his injury.

