Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

The newly-surfaced clip also shows moments leading up to the shooting when the 'Super Gremlin' hitmaker is chatting with Gunna outside The Nice Guy and before gunshots are heard.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black shooting was captured on camera. A video has surfaced online, showing moments leading up to the gunfire that took place outside Justin Bieber's afterparty in Los Angeles, California on early Saturday morning, February 12.

At the beginning of the video which was published by TMZ, the 24-year-old stood with Gunna and Lil Baby outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, posing for photos and casually chatting with one another. Then Gunna was seen walking behind the "Zeze" spitter, whispering something in his hear. Kodak turned his head before the "Drip Too Hard" hitmaker got into his car.

At that point, someone was heard saying off the camera, "Oh S***. What?!?" Then the camera swung around and captured the chaotic scene as several people, including Kodak, raced toward someone. The video froze to show someone holding what appears to be a gun.

At that moment, Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, swung at someone who then stumbled on the ground. Then there was sound of shoots being fired as Kodak turned and stumbled backward. One person was seen lying on the ground, but was able to move.

Kodak and three others, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were hit during the shooting. The Pompano Beach native was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, but was later listed in stable condition. The shooter has not been arrested.

On Sunday, Kodak said he was going to attend the Super Bowl LVI with Drake. "Drake Say Box Seats Wit 'Em @ Da SuperBowl," he tweeted ahead of the Big Game. "I Like Da Bengals BTW," he added, along with two orange and two black heart emojis.