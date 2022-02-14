 
 

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party
Instagram
Celebrity

The newly-surfaced clip also shows moments leading up to the shooting when the 'Super Gremlin' hitmaker is chatting with Gunna outside The Nice Guy and before gunshots are heard.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black shooting was captured on camera. A video has surfaced online, showing moments leading up to the gunfire that took place outside Justin Bieber's afterparty in Los Angeles, California on early Saturday morning, February 12.

At the beginning of the video which was published by TMZ, the 24-year-old stood with Gunna and Lil Baby outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, posing for photos and casually chatting with one another. Then Gunna was seen walking behind the "Zeze" spitter, whispering something in his hear. Kodak turned his head before the "Drip Too Hard" hitmaker got into his car.

At that point, someone was heard saying off the camera, "Oh S***. What?!?" Then the camera swung around and captured the chaotic scene as several people, including Kodak, raced toward someone. The video froze to show someone holding what appears to be a gun.

  See also...

At that moment, Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, swung at someone who then stumbled on the ground. Then there was sound of shoots being fired as Kodak turned and stumbled backward. One person was seen lying on the ground, but was able to move.

Kodak and three others, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were hit during the shooting. The Pompano Beach native was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, but was later listed in stable condition. The shooter has not been arrested.

On Sunday, Kodak said he was going to attend the Super Bowl LVI with Drake. "Drake Say Box Seats Wit 'Em @ Da SuperBowl," he tweeted ahead of the Big Game. "I Like Da Bengals BTW," he added, along with two orange and two black heart emojis.

You can share this post!

Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker Remain Good Friends Despite Breaking Up

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Fight Against Unknown Forces in 1st Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope'
Related Posts
Kodak Black Says He'll Attend Super Bowl With Drake Hours After Being Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Says He'll Attend Super Bowl With Drake Hours After Being Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Exposes Himself as Kleptomaniac After Stealing Pickled Sausage and Back Scratcher

Kodak Black Exposes Himself as Kleptomaniac After Stealing Pickled Sausage and Back Scratcher

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky