Kodak Black Welcomes Fourth Child That He Delivers Himself

The 'Super Gremlin' rapper, who was recently released from prison, helped deliver his second child together with his girlfriend Maranda Johnson, she reveals.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black was released from jail just in time for his baby's arrival. The rapper has recently welcomed his fourth child, which he delivered himself, just a few days after he regained his freedom.

On Tuesday, February 27, Kodak's girlfriend Maranda Johnson announced on social media that their second child together had been born. "2/27 a prince was born," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting that their newborn child is a boy.

In another post, she revealed that Kodak helped deliver their child during an apparent home birth. "Our midwife really let Bill (Kodak's real name is Bill Kapri) deliver our son himself," she added.

Kodak Black's girlfriend Maranda Johnson announced the birth of their second child together.

Maranda did not share other details, including the name of their newborn baby. She and Kodak are also parents to a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yurih, while the Pompano Beach native has two other children from two previous relationships. His daughter Izzabelaa was born to Daijanae Ward in 2022, and in 2016, his son King Khalid Octave was born to Jammiah Broomfield.

Kodak has not taken to his social media pages to address the birth of his fourth child, but this is good news after he has been embroiled in several legal issues. On December 7, 2023, the 26-year-old was arrested in Plantation, Florida for possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. He bonded out of jail after the incident, but it was reported on December 16 that he was once again back in federal custody for violating probation.

The "Zeze" hitmaker also received a traffic violation for obstructing the road. According to the officer's report, they found Kodak asleep at the wheel and smelling of marijuana. They also discovered a Styrofoam cup which they believed contained an alcoholic beverage. Kodak admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle after he woke up.

Kodak's drug possession charge was dropped earlier this month, resulting in him walking out of jail on February 21. Upon his release, he allegedly got aggressive toward journalists outside the prison in Fort Lauderdale.

Local news reporter Rosh Lowe claimed that Kodak threw rocks at a photographer who was with him. "This is one of the strangest things I have ever seen. It's not only did he get aggressive with my photographer, Bryan Murphy, but he actually started throwing rocks at this photographer, simply doing his job. Kodak Black started throwing rocks," Rosh reported. He added that Kodak also "threatened to punch me, repeatedly."

