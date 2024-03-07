Kodak Black Unveils First Photo and Name of Fourth Child, Confirms His Role in Delivery

Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages Celebrity

In a statement issued a week after his girlfriend Maranda Johnson gave birth to their second child together, the 'Super Gremlin' rapper says that he's 'happy to be home' with his 'new son.'

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is a proud father of four. A little more than a week after he and his girlfriend Maranda Johnson welcomed their second child together, the rapper has shared the first photo and revealed details of the newborn.

In the picture obtained by TMZ and published on Wednesday, March 6, the 26-year-old is matching with his little bundle of joy in blue outfits. He cradles the baby in his arms while sitting on a table in delivery room.

The "Zeze" rhymer looks cool in a sky blue T-shirt and light-wash jeans while icing out with a blinged-out pacifier her has dangling around his neck. He also accessorizes with another huge necklace and completes his look with a white cap.

The baby is wrapped in a blue blanket with a matching beanie. Sitting on the table beside Kodak is a giant blue teddy bear with a balloon that partly reads, "Boy," to mark the birth of the baby boy.

To the outlet, Kodak revealed that his baby son's name is Prince Kapri. "I'm happy to be home with my family and my new son," he said, before confirming his role in helping his girlfriend deliver the baby. "It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he's going to be a special person."

Kodak's girlfriend and baby mama Maranda announced the birth of their second child together vial social media on Tuesday, February 27. "2/27 a prince was born," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. In another post, she added, "Our midwife really let Bill (Kodak's real name is Bill Kapri) deliver our son himself."

Maranda and Kodak are also parents to a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yurih, while the Pompano Beach native has two other children from two previous relationships. His daughter Izzabelaa was born to Daijanae Ward in 2022, and in 2016, his son King Khalid Octave was born to Jammiah Broomfield.

