Fans Gush Over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Dancing Video at 2022 Super Bowl
A few days before attending the big event, the singer/actress divulged that her on-again boyfriend had created a personalized music video to her song 'On My Way' from her new film 'Marry Me'.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck really enjoyed their time together at the 2022 Super Bowl. Many social media users gushed over the on-again couple after they were caught on an NFL audience cam dancing happily.

In the clip surfacing online, the 52-year-old superstar was seen moving her body and her hand while her beau was clapping his hands. During the event, the lovebirds were standing behind Cardi B and Offset.

J.Lo looked stunning in a white button-down and black pants that she accessorized with big hoop earrings and bold sunglasses. As for Ben, he kept it simple in a dark button-down long sleeve and jeans.

Many have since expressed their excitement over the two. One in particular raved, "Love seeing Ben and Jen enjoying time together at the super Bowl. They have been so busy, it's nice to see them relaxing." Another added, "I love them lots of blessings wish them many more years."

Days earlier, J.Lo revealed that Ben had created a personalized music video to her song "On My Way" from her new film "Marry Me". The mother of two shared the clip in question in her On the JLo newsletter.

Alongside the footage, which included various shots from their first relationship, the "Hustlers" actress wrote, "It's an early Valentine's Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it's unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever." She continued, "This seriously melted my heart."

J.Lo and Ben, who rekindled their romance following her split from Alex Rodriguez last year, are getting more and more smitten over these past few months. Thus, her ex-husband Marc Anthony found it humorous when he found a report about the pop star "missing" the MLB legend.

In an Instagram post by OK! Magazine, there's a quote that read, "He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she's ready to put him in her rearview mirror." Reacting to the article, Marc left a number of crying laughing emojis.

