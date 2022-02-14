'CBB': Chris Kirkpatrick Calls Todrick Hall a 'Bully' Who 'Plays a Victim All the Time'

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Chris Kirkpatrick isn't a huge fan of his former "Celebrity Big Brother" co-star Todrick Hall. In a new interview following his eviction from the house in the February 11 episode, the NSYNC singer weighed in on Todrick.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Chris talked about his elimination during his ally Miesha Tate's Head of Household reign. When Miesha originally nominated Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey, it was Chris who suggested to the former UFC champ that his friend Shanna Moakler used the Veto on Carson in hopes of getting Todd Bridges on the block and evicted.

"I could have said, 'Yes, if Carson's on the block, I am voting him out.' But I felt like that was even deceiving so I had to not tell her, and by [not] telling her, I know that I told her because we did have this honest relationship," Chris explained. "When I knew I was getting voted out, it was hard watching her just upset with me. That's what really killed me."

He also talked about Miesha's loyalty to Todrick, who targeted Chris after they had a heated argument before the eviction. "I mean, the way he talked to me [Thursday], it wasn't a surprise. I think it was very hurtful, and it's hard when someone plays a victim all the time, and is a bully," Chris said.

"And that's how I felt, like, especially coming out of it. I felt horrible, I felt I did Todrick completely wrong. And then when I came out, and everybody was talking about Todrick the way they were, I was like, 'So I wasn't crazy?' " he added.

The Grammy-nominated singer continued, "I think it hurt when he brought my family [into it]. … We were talking about something when he started talking about my son and how my son is gonna be embarrassed by me, and all these things. And that really hurt."

Chris went on to recall, "That's the only time I actually fought back and I was like, 'I'm sorry, what did you just say?' Because he just said it walking away. And he goes, 'Oh you heard me.' And I was just kinda like, 'You bring my family into this and we've got problems because this is a game.' In the end, it's a game."

"Celebrity Big Brother" airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 P.M. ET and Mondays at 9 P.M. ET on CBS.