'Celebrity Big Brother': One Houseguest Willingly Exits the Show

CBS TV

In the new episode of the star-studded spin-off of 'Big Brother, one celebrity houseguest decides to willingly leave the show, while one other is voted out at the end of the episode.

Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Celebrity Big Brother" lost two of its star-studded cast members in the Friday, February 11 episode. In the new outing, one celebrity houseguest decided to willingly leave the show, while one other was voted out at the end of the episode.

UFC champ Miesha Tate won the Head of Household for the second time. That put "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey and "Queer Eye" star Carson Kressley on the block, though Miesha and Todrick Hall thought Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna Moakler were also threats.

However, before they continued the game, it was revealed that Chris Kattan had exited the show willingly. "Houseguests, I have an important announcement. Chris Kattan will not be continuing in the Big Brother game," Miesha read a note out loud.

"He wants you all to know that he's OK and he'll be sending a video message later to address his departure. Thank you, houseguests," she added.

For the Power of Veto competition, they played a game of "Reindeer Riders". Those who were chosen had to ride toy reindeer and stack as many snowflakes as they could with whoever stacked the most becoming the winner. Shanna came out as the winner of the Power of Veto.

She decided to save Carson. Meanwhile, Miesha put Chris up for elimination. "Unfortunately, since Shanna blindsided me, she has forced my hand. And because recently Chris has given me reasons to doubt his loyalty, I had to put him up," Miesha explained. "But it doesn't feel good."

Eventually, Chris was sent home as people voted 5-0 to eliminate him. The next episode of "Celebrity Big Brother" airs on Sunday, February 13 at 8 P.M. on CBS.