Tom Brady Blasted for Using Curse Word While Responding to His Super Bowl Calendar Reminder

In a note accompanying a screenshot of his phone's lock screen that sees a calendar reminder for the big game, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback writes, 'S**t.'

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has come under fire for his social media behavior. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was criticized for using a curse word while responding to his 2022 Super Bowl calendar reminder on his phone.

On Sunday, February 13, the morning of the big game, the 44-year-old sport star took to his Twitter account to share a screenshot of his lock screen with a calendar reminder. The reminder was time sensitive as well. Along with the screengrab, he simply wrote in the caption, "S**t…"

Shortly after, many social media critics slammed him for his post. "Delete this disgusting language, Tim [sic]," one Twitter user replied to his tweet. "As a youth football coaching legend and confirmed leader, I can tell you there are minors on twitter and you're setting a horrible example. No wonder you have zero SEC titles."

"Mad that you're not in it this time? Lol," a separate person asked Tom. Someone else quipped, "Baby Brady can't stand the Super Bowl without him. Life goes on Tom and that's what you need to do move on. A New Young Kid has Arrived in Joe and Stafford has escaped from Detroit for his 1st Super Bowl . Support them Both. Does it have to be About You every day of the year?"

Tom officially announced his retirement on February 1 after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. In his statement, he said the level of "competitive commitment" that is required to be successful in the NFL is something he's decided he can no longer do.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Tom penned. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

After Tom confirmed his retirement, his wife Gisele Bundchen was reportedly "really happy" as she seemingly had been waiting for Tom to hang up his jersey for some time. "Gisele has been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs," a source spilled to PEOPLE at the time. "She's really happy because she would really worry about him," noting that she "hates seeing him get hit."

The former Victoria's Secret model also took to Instagram to share a sweet supportive message following Tom's announcement. "What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football," she penned. "But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

"We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game," Gisele continued. "The Devil Wears Prada" actress went on saying, "As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss."