 
 

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

WENN/Avalon
Music

The 'Saturday Night Live' star, who is currently dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, reportedly only cares about their relationship because 'the rest is just noise.'

  • Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West might need to try a little harder to get Pete Davidson's attention. Although the rapper seemingly dissed the "Saturday Night Live" star in new track "City of Gods", the comedian reportedly could not care less about it.

A source close to Pete, who is currently dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, told TMZ that the funnyman "is now focusing" on his relationship with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. He also wants to make sure "she feels supported, the rest is just noise."

"City of Gods" is Fivio Foreign's new song. Aside from Kanye, it features Alicia Keys as well as Playboi Carti. In the song, the billionaire Yeezy designer raps, ""This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to 'SNL' (What?)/ When I pull up, it's dead on arrival."

  See also...

"They act like they love you, they don't even like you/ They throw a party, won't even invite you," the father of four continues. "I seen the same thing happen to Michael/ You Black and you rich, they sayin' you psycho (What?), it's like a cycle."

At some point, Kanye appears to hint at the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu series, "The Kardashians". He rhymes, "I got a feeling they in they feelings/ They filmin' a show, but won't show it."

Kanye previously threw shade at Pete on his new collaboration with The Game titled "Eazy". His verse reads, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Pete, however, laughed off the shady lyrics instead of feeling threatened by it. He poked fun at Kanye, who is now in a romantic relationship with Julia Fox, through a new Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's Mayo. In the commercial clip, he jokingly said that he's "very hittable" after being tackled by former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo.

