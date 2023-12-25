 

Pete Davidson Allegedly Has Outburst on Movie's Set After Comedy Tour Abrupt Cancellations

Pete Davidson Allegedly Has Outburst on Movie's Set After Comedy Tour Abrupt Cancellations
INSTARimages.com/Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
Movie

Words on the street are the 'Saturday Night Live' alum recently trashed his trailer on the set of his new movie 'Riff Raff' after he was being stalked by a lone paparazzo for hours.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson seemingly has not been in a good mood these days. After he canceled his comedy shows in New York at last minute, the comedian has sparked concerns about his mental health as he's reported to have displayed volatile behavior during filming of his new movie.

Per In Touch's report, the "Saturday Night Live" alum recently had an outburst on the set of his movie "Riff Raff". He allegedly went off on a paparazzo who had been tailing him while he's at work.

A source told the outlet that a lone photographer had been stalking the New Jersey set for hours, hoping to get a glimpse of Pete and his co-stars, Bill Murray and Ed Harris. While he's no stranger to the kind of attention, the 30-year-old apparently grew irritated because the paparazzo wouldn't leave the set.

That's when Pete allegedly tried to take matters into his own hands. He reportedly lost his temper and tried to confront the photographer who wouldn't budge despite initial warnings. He was said to be so furious that the several members of the production crew were forced to restrain him.

  Editors' Pick

The star of "The King of Staten Island" eventually retreated to his trailer. But instead of calming himself down, the funnyman apparently expressed his anger by trashing the trailer.

"He's a good guy and everyone likes him," said the source, defending Pete. "He's obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him," the source added, noting that the star is known for smoking of a lot of pot.

Report about Pete's alleged on-set outburst comes just days after he abruptly canceled a slew of shows on his comedy tour. He was supposed to perform at Beacon Theater on the weekend, but he decided to call them off due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The venue announced the cancellation just two hours before the schedule. "Please be advised that the Pete Davidson Live performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 have been cancelled," so read an email sent to ticketholders.

"Tickets purchased with a credit card online or over the phone with Ticketmaster or directly through the Beacon Theatre Box Office will automatically be refused to the original purchaser's credit card account. Please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days," it added. "We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kourtney Kardashian Yells Profanities at Sister Kim During Friendly Bake-Off

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo
Related Posts
Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Pete Davidson Introduces New Girlfriend Madelyn Cline to His Family

Pete Davidson Introduces New Girlfriend Madelyn Cline to His Family

Pete Davidson Removes Fan From Comedy Show for Violating No-Phone Policy

Pete Davidson Removes Fan From Comedy Show for Violating No-Phone Policy

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney's Maine Comedy Shows Delayed Following Fatal Mass Shooting

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney's Maine Comedy Shows Delayed Following Fatal Mass Shooting

Latest News
Pete Davidson Allegedly Has Outburst on Movie's Set After Comedy Tour Abrupt Cancellations
  • Dec 25, 2023

Pete Davidson Allegedly Has Outburst on Movie's Set After Comedy Tour Abrupt Cancellations

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo
  • Dec 25, 2023

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees
  • Dec 25, 2023

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Kourtney Kardashian Yells Profanities at Sister Kim During Friendly Bake-Off
  • Dec 25, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Yells Profanities at Sister Kim During Friendly Bake-Off

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts
  • Dec 25, 2023

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Cliff Richard Weighs In on People Associating Him With Christmas
  • Dec 25, 2023

Cliff Richard Weighs In on People Associating Him With Christmas

Most Read
Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene
Movie

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Home Alone 2' Director Explains Why He Kept Donald Trump's Cameo Despite His 'Bullying'

'Home Alone 2' Director Explains Why He Kept Donald Trump's Cameo Despite His 'Bullying'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director