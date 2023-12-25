Pete Davidson Allegedly Has Outburst on Movie's Set After Comedy Tour Abrupt Cancellations

INSTARimages.com/Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER Movie

Words on the street are the 'Saturday Night Live' alum recently trashed his trailer on the set of his new movie 'Riff Raff' after he was being stalked by a lone paparazzo for hours.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson seemingly has not been in a good mood these days. After he canceled his comedy shows in New York at last minute, the comedian has sparked concerns about his mental health as he's reported to have displayed volatile behavior during filming of his new movie.

Per In Touch's report, the "Saturday Night Live" alum recently had an outburst on the set of his movie "Riff Raff". He allegedly went off on a paparazzo who had been tailing him while he's at work.

A source told the outlet that a lone photographer had been stalking the New Jersey set for hours, hoping to get a glimpse of Pete and his co-stars, Bill Murray and Ed Harris. While he's no stranger to the kind of attention, the 30-year-old apparently grew irritated because the paparazzo wouldn't leave the set.

That's when Pete allegedly tried to take matters into his own hands. He reportedly lost his temper and tried to confront the photographer who wouldn't budge despite initial warnings. He was said to be so furious that the several members of the production crew were forced to restrain him.

The star of "The King of Staten Island" eventually retreated to his trailer. But instead of calming himself down, the funnyman apparently expressed his anger by trashing the trailer.

"He's a good guy and everyone likes him," said the source, defending Pete. "He's obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him," the source added, noting that the star is known for smoking of a lot of pot.

Report about Pete's alleged on-set outburst comes just days after he abruptly canceled a slew of shows on his comedy tour. He was supposed to perform at Beacon Theater on the weekend, but he decided to call them off due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The venue announced the cancellation just two hours before the schedule. "Please be advised that the Pete Davidson Live performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 have been cancelled," so read an email sent to ticketholders.

"Tickets purchased with a credit card online or over the phone with Ticketmaster or directly through the Beacon Theatre Box Office will automatically be refused to the original purchaser's credit card account. Please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days," it added. "We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage."

