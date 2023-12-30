 

Pete Davidson Spotted With GF Madelyn Cline After Calling Off Shows

The new sighting comes after the 'Saturday Night Live' alum shockingly canceled some of his shows at Beacon Theater at the last minute due to 'unforeseen circumstance.'

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson was seen in public for the first time after he shockingly canceled several of his comedy shows. The "Bupkis" star was spotted arriving at Bobo's Cafe in Somers, New York along with his girlfriend Madelyn Cline on Thursday, December 28.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the couple could be seen observing the menu together before ordering drinks. According to eyewitnesses, the "Saturday Night Live" alum ordered an iced matcha latte before he went out to smoke a cigarette.

For the occasion, both Pete and Madelyn opted for casual looks. The 30-year-old comedian donned light-wash jeans which he paired with a gray jacket and a green beanie. As for Madelyn, the "Outer Banks" star put on dark sweatpants, a T-shirt and a denim jacket. She also wore a baseball cap for the outing.

The new sighting came after Pete canceled some of his shows at Beacon Theater at the last minute due to "unforeseen circumstance." The venue announced the cancellation just two hours before the schedule. "Please be advised that the Pete Davidson Live performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 have been cancelled," so read an email sent to ticketholders.

"Tickets purchased with a credit card online or over the phone with Ticketmaster or directly through the Beacon Theatre Box Office will automatically be refused to the original purchaser's credit card account. Please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days," it added. "We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage."

Prior to the cancellation, Pete reportedly called out a fan for violating his no-phone policy at his show at City Winery. According to Us Weekly, the comedian halted his set to scold the "sneaky fan" and even shouted, "F**k you!" He also instructed his security guard to kick the person out of the venue, adding that he "pays $10,000 to lock up [your phones]" before proceeding with his comedy set.

