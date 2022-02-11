 
 

Julia Haart Seeks Restraining Order From Husband Silvio Scaglia, Accuses Him of Trying to Kill Her

Julia Haart Seeks Restraining Order From Husband Silvio Scaglia, Accuses Him of Trying to Kill Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The petition arrives after it is reported that the 'My Unorthodox Life' star is 'blindsided' by the sudden firing from her position at Silvio's company Elite World Group in the midst of the couple's split.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Haart and her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia's split is getting nasty. The "My Unorthodox Life" star reportedly filed a petition for a restraining order against Silvio, who allegedly threatened to kill her.

According to Page Six, she filed the petition on Thursday, February 10, asking court to prohibit Silvio from coming near or contacting her. She also claimed that the 63-year-old showed hostility towards her son's Judaism and that he told her that he "will kill [her] in the public eye."

In the document, Julia also said that Silvio "has become increasingly volatile, abusive and unhinged" over the past several weeks. That allegedly make her feel "scared for my safety and the safety of my children, some of whom reside with me."

  See also...

The filing arrived one day after the actress was fired from her position at Silvio's company in the midst of the couple's split. Through a memo that employees at Elite World Group received on Wednesday, February 9, it was announced that Paolo Barbieri will replace the fashion designer, as CEO of the business.

"She was completely blindsided by the firing," an insider told Us Weekly of the former La Perla creative director's reaction to the firing. "She received no reasoning and was simply let go on presumably the basis of divorce."

The Netflix personality is reportedly "working with her attorney to see what can be done" about her sudden firing from EWG, where she "worked tirelessly" to help the company grow "day in, day out." The insider continued, "They were in the process of divorcing amicably and talked every day. To use that as retaliation to try to push her out of the company is sad."

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Julia said in a statement on Thursday, "The action taken to remove Julia Haart from her position as CEO was unauthorized and of no legal effect. She is a 50 percent owner of the business and was one of the two directors. Unfortunately, this comes at a time when Julia and Silvio are in the beginning of divorce proceedings. Julia will enforce all of her legal rights and remedies."

You can share this post!

Machine Gun Kelly Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Parking Attendant Battery Lawsuit

Caitlyn Jenner Says She'll Go to Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Pretty Soon'
Related Posts
'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Reveals She Had Her 'First Orgasm' at 35

'My Unorthodox Life' Star Julia Haart Reveals She Had Her 'First Orgasm' at 35

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics