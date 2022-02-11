Julia Haart Seeks Restraining Order From Husband Silvio Scaglia, Accuses Him of Trying to Kill Her

Instagram Celebrity

The petition arrives after it is reported that the 'My Unorthodox Life' star is 'blindsided' by the sudden firing from her position at Silvio's company Elite World Group in the midst of the couple's split.

AceShowbiz - Julia Haart and her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia's split is getting nasty. The "My Unorthodox Life" star reportedly filed a petition for a restraining order against Silvio, who allegedly threatened to kill her.

According to Page Six, she filed the petition on Thursday, February 10, asking court to prohibit Silvio from coming near or contacting her. She also claimed that the 63-year-old showed hostility towards her son's Judaism and that he told her that he "will kill [her] in the public eye."

In the document, Julia also said that Silvio "has become increasingly volatile, abusive and unhinged" over the past several weeks. That allegedly make her feel "scared for my safety and the safety of my children, some of whom reside with me."

The filing arrived one day after the actress was fired from her position at Silvio's company in the midst of the couple's split. Through a memo that employees at Elite World Group received on Wednesday, February 9, it was announced that Paolo Barbieri will replace the fashion designer, as CEO of the business.

"She was completely blindsided by the firing," an insider told Us Weekly of the former La Perla creative director's reaction to the firing. "She received no reasoning and was simply let go on presumably the basis of divorce."

The Netflix personality is reportedly "working with her attorney to see what can be done" about her sudden firing from EWG, where she "worked tirelessly" to help the company grow "day in, day out." The insider continued, "They were in the process of divorcing amicably and talked every day. To use that as retaliation to try to push her out of the company is sad."

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Julia said in a statement on Thursday, "The action taken to remove Julia Haart from her position as CEO was unauthorized and of no legal effect. She is a 50 percent owner of the business and was one of the two directors. Unfortunately, this comes at a time when Julia and Silvio are in the beginning of divorce proceedings. Julia will enforce all of her legal rights and remedies."