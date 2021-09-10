Machine Gun Kelly Sued by Parking Attendant Following Battery Accusations

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker has been slapped with a lawsuit by a parking lot attendant who accused the star of battery following an alleged altercation in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has been sued by a parking lot attendant who accused the rocker-rapper of battery.

John Martin Tilli has filed legal documents in Los Angeles, days after filing a police report against the "Bad Things" hitmaker, claiming he became aggressive towards him and pushed him after he asked the star if he had a permit to shoot new movie "Good Mourning With a U" in a Studio City, California parking lot on 23 August (21).

Tilli says he was in charge of opening a gate to let bank branch employees into the lot and when he spotted Kelly filming, he asked if he had permission. Upon discovering the crew did not have the correct permits, he asked them to leave, and was surrounded by the star and his entourage.

Tilli, who describes himself as "a very sensitive, soft-spoken, gentle, quiet person" in legal documents, claims Machine Gun Kelly pushed him as members of his crew yelled in a threatening manner.

The plaintiff is suing for assault, battery, negligence and elder abuse, reports TMZ.

Kelly has yet to comment.

Meanwhile, sources told TMZ the incident didn't happen. They claimed the attendant had wandered into the middle of the location shoot for the film - which the musicians are co-directing, as well as starring in alongside Kelly's girlfriend Megan Fox - and began shouting at a crew member to leave the parking lot as he was unaware of the production taking place.

During the argument, MGK yelled at the man and told him to leave the set, but the insiders insisted at no point did he make any physical contact.