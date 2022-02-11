 
 

Adele's Ex Simon Konecki Unrecognizable With Slimmed-Down Look in 1st Photos Since Divorce

The British charity entrepreneur appears to have dropped a lot of weight when seen in public for the first time since he and the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker finalized their divorce last March.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adele's ex Simon Konecki has apparently followed in the footsteps of his ex-wife to make a transformation in the wake of their marriage end. The father of one was barely recognizable with his slimmed-down look when he's spotted for the first time since their divorce.

Simon, who tends to stay out of the spotlight, was pictured stepping out in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 9. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 47-year-old showed off his slimmer physique while dressing down in a blue Waves Not Graves T-shirt, gray sweatpants and brown shoes. He also sported a hat and a blue face mask.

It's unclear what prompted Simon to lose his weight, but his ex-wife Adele has credited anxiety issues for her weight loss , revealing work-outs helped her combat stress as her marriage to Simon was crumbling.

"Working out, I would just feel better," she told Vogue in its October 2021 issue featuring her on the cover. "It was never about losing weight; it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

She elaborated, "I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day... I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

The 33-year-old admitted her work-out regime isn't for everyone and she needed a lot of help. "I was basically unemployed when I was doing it," she explained, "and I do it with trainers. It's not do-able for a lot of people."

Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, recently gave a shout-out to Simon and their 9-year-old son Angelo at the Brit Awards. When accepting the award for her album "30", she dedicated her award to her son and her ex-husband because the record is "really about them," before crediting herself for "putting out something so personal."

