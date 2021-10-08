Adele Credits Anxiety Issues for Her Slim Look

Vogue Magazine/Alasdair McLellan Celebrity

The 'When We Were Young' hitmaker talks about her weight issues a bit more in details, explaining that anxiety following her split from husband fueled her weight loss journey.

AceShowbiz - Adele has credited anxiety issues for her stunning weight loss, revealing work-outs helped her combat stress as her marriage to Simon Konecki was crumbling.

The "Hello" singer is about to release a comeback single and much-anticipated album and she's showing off a completely new look after slimming down over the past two years.

And she says it's all down to managing stress and anxiety.

"Working out, I would just feel better," Adele tells Vogue. "It was never about losing weight; it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

"I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day... I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

But she admits her work-out regime isn't for everyone - and she needed a lot of help. "I was basically unemployed when I was doing it," she says, "and I do it with trainers. It's not do-able for a lot of people."

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer also accepts she has let down some of her larger fans, who feel she's no longer one of them, but she insists she's still the same Adele.

"I understand why it's a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt," she says. "Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person. And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f**king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."