 
 

Adele Credits Anxiety Issues for Her Slim Look

Adele Credits Anxiety Issues for Her Slim Look
Vogue Magazine/Alasdair McLellan
Celebrity

The 'When We Were Young' hitmaker talks about her weight issues a bit more in details, explaining that anxiety following her split from husband fueled her weight loss journey.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele has credited anxiety issues for her stunning weight loss, revealing work-outs helped her combat stress as her marriage to Simon Konecki was crumbling.

The "Hello" singer is about to release a comeback single and much-anticipated album and she's showing off a completely new look after slimming down over the past two years.

And she says it's all down to managing stress and anxiety.

"Working out, I would just feel better," Adele tells Vogue. "It was never about losing weight; it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

  See also...

"I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day... I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

But she admits her work-out regime isn't for everyone - and she needed a lot of help. "I was basically unemployed when I was doing it," she says, "and I do it with trainers. It's not do-able for a lot of people."

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer also accepts she has let down some of her larger fans, who feel she's no longer one of them, but she insists she's still the same Adele.

"I understand why it's a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt," she says. "Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person. And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f**king disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."

You can share this post!

Macaulay Culkin's Brother Kieran Acknowledges Their Father Is 'Not a Good Person'

Doja Cat Unhappy and Tired of 'Saying Yes' to Everything
Related Posts
Adele Announces Release Date for New Single 'Easy on Me'

Adele Announces Release Date for New Single 'Easy on Me'

Adele, Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg Among Stars Reacting to Instagram and WhatsApp Global Outages

Adele, Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg Among Stars Reacting to Instagram and WhatsApp Global Outages

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Flashes Smile in First Instagram Pic With Beau Rich Paul as They Attend Wedding Together

Adele Flashes Smile in First Instagram Pic With Beau Rich Paul as They Attend Wedding Together

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin Flirts With 'Lots of Guys' at Paris Fashion Week Party Weeks After Scott Disick Split

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together