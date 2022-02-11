 
 

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout
Instagram
Music

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker, who will release her upcoming album 'Crash' on March 18, claims in a statement that the backlash has taken a toll on her mental health.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX is taking a step back from social media. Claiming that she "can't really handle" criticism of her album "Crash" rollout, the "Boom Clap" hitmaker announced that she will take a break from Twitter.

In a statement shared on the micro blogging site on Thursday, February 10, the 29-year-old said, "I have been feeling like I can't do anything right at the moment." She added, "I know social media isn't exactly a heaven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here."

"I've noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me - for the choices of songs I've chosen to release, for the way I've decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I've ever done, for things I say, things I do etc," the English native continued. "I've been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it."

  See also...

"And of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age," the Grammy nominee further explained. "I just wanted to get on her and say, hey I'm really out here trying my best and working my a** off to make things that are hot and exciting and there's honestly so much more insane stuff to come."

"In the meantime, I'm thinking of just drafting tweets from afar when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can't really handle it here right now," the musician concluded her lengthy message. "Eternel love."

Charli is set to release "Crash" on March 18. The singer/songwriter already dropped three singles from the upcoming project, including "Good Ones", "New Shapes" ft. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens as well as "Beg for You" ft. Rina Sawayama.

You can share this post!

'Cheer' Alum Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Child Sex Crimes Case After Initially Pleading Not Guilty

Dave Chappelle Denies Killing 'Affordable Housing' Plan in Ohio
Related Posts
Charli XCX Pokes Fun at Breast-Baring Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting ARIA Award

Charli XCX Pokes Fun at Breast-Baring Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting ARIA Award

Charli XCX and Tove Lo Write New Music Together

Charli XCX and Tove Lo Write New Music Together

Charli XCX Excited to Form Supergroup With The 1975 and No Rome

Charli XCX Excited to Form Supergroup With The 1975 and No Rome

Charli XCX Secures Temporary Restraining Order Against Naked Intruder

Charli XCX Secures Temporary Restraining Order Against Naked Intruder

Most Read
Willow Smith Unfollows Billie Eilish on Instagram After Pulling Out of Her World Tour
Music

Willow Smith Unfollows Billie Eilish on Instagram After Pulling Out of Her World Tour

Snoop Dogg Says 'It Feels Good' to Officially Own Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg Says 'It Feels Good' to Officially Own Death Row Records

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Crash Students' Museum Field Trip in 'Emo Girl' Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Crash Students' Museum Field Trip in 'Emo Girl' Music Video

Boosie Badazz Will Compete With Kanye West and Lil Durk as He's Set to Release New Album on Same Day

Boosie Badazz Will Compete With Kanye West and Lil Durk as He's Set to Release New Album on Same Day

Adele Defended by Fans After Critics Slam Her for Saying She Loves 'Being a Woman' at Brit Awards

Adele Defended by Fans After Critics Slam Her for Saying She Loves 'Being a Woman' at Brit Awards

Pusha T Joined by Kanye West in 'Diet Coke' Music Video

Pusha T Joined by Kanye West in 'Diet Coke' Music Video

Adele Insists She Loves Being Female Artist While Taking a Jab at 'Woke' Brit Awards

Adele Insists She Loves Being Female Artist While Taking a Jab at 'Woke' Brit Awards

Brit Awards 2022: Adele Makes History as She Wins Big - See Full Winners

Brit Awards 2022: Adele Makes History as She Wins Big - See Full Winners

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout