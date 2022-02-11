Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Instagram Music

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker, who will release her upcoming album 'Crash' on March 18, claims in a statement that the backlash has taken a toll on her mental health.

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX is taking a step back from social media. Claiming that she "can't really handle" criticism of her album "Crash" rollout, the "Boom Clap" hitmaker announced that she will take a break from Twitter.

In a statement shared on the micro blogging site on Thursday, February 10, the 29-year-old said, "I have been feeling like I can't do anything right at the moment." She added, "I know social media isn't exactly a heaven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here."

"I've noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me - for the choices of songs I've chosen to release, for the way I've decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I've ever done, for things I say, things I do etc," the English native continued. "I've been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it."

"And of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age," the Grammy nominee further explained. "I just wanted to get on her and say, hey I'm really out here trying my best and working my a** off to make things that are hot and exciting and there's honestly so much more insane stuff to come."

"In the meantime, I'm thinking of just drafting tweets from afar when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can't really handle it here right now," the musician concluded her lengthy message. "Eternel love."

Charli is set to release "Crash" on March 18. The singer/songwriter already dropped three singles from the upcoming project, including "Good Ones", "New Shapes" ft. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens as well as "Beg for You" ft. Rina Sawayama.