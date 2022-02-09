 
 

Adele Insists She Loves Being Female Artist While Taking a Jab at 'Woke' Brit Awards

Instagram
Music

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker, who becomes the biggest winner with three awards, throws shade at the gender-neutral ceremony during her speech after the event removed gendered categories.

AceShowbiz - Adele has taken the opportunity to throw shade at "woke" Brit Awards. The "Easy On Me" hitmaker, who took home three awards at the ceremony, insisted that she loves being a female artist during her speech.

"I can't believe that a piano ballad won against that many bangers," the 33-year-old singer/songwriter said during her acceptance speech. Collecting the award for Artist of the Year, she added, "Thank you so much I've never changed so fast in my life I put a short dress on so I don't trip. This is amazing I really wasn't expecting this one at all. I understand why they changed the name of this award [from best female/male artist], but I really love being a woman, I really love being a female artist. I do. I'm really proud of us."

Adele then dedicated her win for Mastercard Album of the Year to her son, Angelo, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. "This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was so personal to me, 'cause not many people do that any more," she said. "My son has been so kind and gracious and patient with me over the years."

Earlier in her speech, Adele praised the other artists that were nominated. She was up against Dave, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and Little Simz. "I want to say massive congratulations to Little Simz. I've got so much love for you," she said. "Dave, Ed, Sam I'm so proud to be in your company."

"I love being an artist and I genuinely can't believe that it's my job," Adele, who sparked Rich Paul engagement rumors as she flashed a massive diamond ring on the red carpet, remarked. "Real artistry. I know I've spoken about it before but there's so many new artists here. England, the U.K. we have so many incredible new young artists coming up."

The change to the gendered awards came after criticism of the 2021 ceremony by non-binary singer Sam Smith, whose gender identity meant they couldn't be nominated in the male or female artist awards. They said at the time, "I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in."

