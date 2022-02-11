Anderson Cooper Introduces Baby Sebastian After Welcoming Second Child With Ex Benjamin Maisani

WENN/C.Smith Celebrity

The 54-year-old news anchor, who already shares nearly 22-month-old son Wyatt with Benjamin, also announces that his ex is 'in the process of adopting' the toddler.

AceShowbiz - Anderson Cooper is now a father of two. After welcoming his second child with ex Benjamin Maisani, the journalist introduced baby Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper on his CNN show, "Anderson Cooper 360°".

"I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news," the 54-year-old began in the Thursday, February 10 episode of the show. While a photo of the newborn popped up on the screen, the proud dad said, "This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper."

"He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," the news anchor gushed, while showing a video of the baby's hiccups. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

Anderson went on to note that he and Benjamin will continue co-parent Sebastian and their first child Wyatt despite not being romantically together. "Wyatt and now Sebastian are being raised by me and my best friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani," he explained. "Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

After thanking "amazing" doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world, Anderson shared a sweet message to the baby's surrogate for her "sacrifices." He also announced that he would be taking some time off to focus on his family, saying, "I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts, and happy days."

Later when speaking to CNN news anchor John Berman, Anderson claimed he is "definitely calmer than I was the first time." He further raved, "He's doing great and he's just so adorable, he's got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he's just incredible."