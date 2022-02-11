 
 

Anderson Cooper Introduces Baby Sebastian After Welcoming Second Child With Ex Benjamin Maisani

Anderson Cooper Introduces Baby Sebastian After Welcoming Second Child With Ex Benjamin Maisani
WENN/C.Smith
Celebrity

The 54-year-old news anchor, who already shares nearly 22-month-old son Wyatt with Benjamin, also announces that his ex is 'in the process of adopting' the toddler.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anderson Cooper is now a father of two. After welcoming his second child with ex Benjamin Maisani, the journalist introduced baby Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper on his CNN show, "Anderson Cooper 360°".

"I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news," the 54-year-old began in the Thursday, February 10 episode of the show. While a photo of the newborn popped up on the screen, the proud dad said, "This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper."

"He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," the news anchor gushed, while showing a video of the baby's hiccups. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."

  See also...

Anderson went on to note that he and Benjamin will continue co-parent Sebastian and their first child Wyatt despite not being romantically together. "Wyatt and now Sebastian are being raised by me and my best friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani," he explained. "Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

After thanking "amazing" doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world, Anderson shared a sweet message to the baby's surrogate for her "sacrifices." He also announced that he would be taking some time off to focus on his family, saying, "I wish you all love and laughter, good thoughts, and happy days."

Later when speaking to CNN news anchor John Berman, Anderson claimed he is "definitely calmer than I was the first time." He further raved, "He's doing great and he's just so adorable, he's got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he's just incredible."

You can share this post!

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

Prince Charles' COVID Positive Test Raises Concern About Queen Elizabeth's Health
Related Posts
Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Recalls His Mom's 'Crazy' Offer to Be Surrogate for His Child at 85

Anderson Cooper Recalls His Mom's 'Crazy' Offer to Be Surrogate for His Child at 85

Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Leaves Him 'Really Pissed' With Text About Son's 1st Walk

Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Leaves Him 'Really Pissed' With Text About Son's 1st Walk

Anderson Cooper Recounts His Son and Andy Cohen's Baby Boy's Disastrous Playdate

Anderson Cooper Recounts His Son and Andy Cohen's Baby Boy's Disastrous Playdate

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics