 
 

Prince Charles' COVID Positive Test Raises Concern About Queen Elizabeth's Health

WENN/Dutch Press Photo
The Queen is currently being monitored after she recently met her son, the Prince of Wales, who has announced that he caught the virus for the second time.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Charles has tested positive for the second time after recently meeting his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales announced on Thursday morning, February 10 that he caught the virus and was unable to attend an event in the English city of Winchester scheduled for later that day.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," read a statement released via Clarence House's official Twitter account. It continued to read, "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

He had been due to unveil a statue of a Jewish business woman from medieval times. He has gone into self-isolation, according to his household.

Charles' COVID diagnosis has raised concern about the Queen's health as they met just two days before he tested positive. The heir to the throne visited his mother at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently living, to hand out investiture honors on Tuesday.

The Queen is currently being closely monitored as many question whether the 95-year-old monarch is at risk of contracting the virus. According to an official at Buckingham Palace, the Queen is not displaying any symptoms.

The Queen received a dose of coronavirus vaccine in January 2021 at Windsor Castle, along with her husband, Prince Philip. The palace has not confirmed if she received any subsequent vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Charles has confirmed that he and his wife Camilla are fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots. PA reported that the Duchess of Cornwall continued with her engagements on Thursday, visiting Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral center in west London.

Charles first tested positive and recovered from a mild case of the virus in March 2020.

