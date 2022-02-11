 
 

Eve Gives First Look at Her 'Beautiful Boy' With Husband Maximillion Cooper

The 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' hitmaker takes to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child with her British entrepreneur husband while sharing the first photo of the newborn.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eve is officially a mother now. The singer/raptress has welcomed her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper and she is sharing the news with her fans and followers on social media.

On Thursday, February 10, the 43-year-old made use of her Instagram account to announce that she had given birth to a baby boy named Alexander Somers Cooper on February 1. "Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022. Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper," she wrote. "Words can't describe this feeling."

Along with it, Eve let out the first picture of her little bundle of joy. In the image, the one-week-old infant was sleeping in a crib while wearing a white outfit and being covered with a blue blanket.

Underneath the post, Eve's friends and followers left congratulatory messages on her son's arrival. "Congratulations @therealeve and welcome to the world precious Wilde, play dates please," Naomi Campbell, who welcomed a child last May, wrote underneath Eve's post. NeNe Leakes added, "Welcome to mommyhood. Congrats girlie."

Cooper shared a similar photo on his own Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "Let the wild rumpus begin!"

Eve began dating Cooper, a British entrepreneur, in 2010. They got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot in June 2014 in Ibiza, Spain. In October 2021, the "You Got Me" hitmaker announced she's finally pregnant with their first child together after waiting for a long time.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!" she wrote along with photos of her cradling her baby bump. "You all know how long we'v been waiting for this blessing!!!" She also revealed her due date as writing, "We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

While the baby is the first child for Eve, her husband Cooper is also a father to four children from his previous marriage to businessperson Julie Brangstrup.

