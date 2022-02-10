 
 

Kevin Hart Calls Nick Cannon 'Fertile Myrtle' After Baby No. 8 News

Nick's 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' co-star Duane Martin also takes a playful jab at the 'Masked Singer' host, who is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi.

  • Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart has got Nick Cannon's back. The comedian defends the TV host following the news that he's expecting baby No. 8, before jokingly calling him "fertile myrtle."

Kevin revealed the hilarious moniker during an interview with E! News' "Daily Pop". "I don't even call him Nick anymore," Kevin told E!'s Justin Sylvester while sitting alongside Nick and Nelly.

"What do you call him?" Justin asked, to which the "Jumanji The Next Level" actor responded, "Myrtle. Fertile Myrtle."

The playful jabs didn't stop there. When their "Real Husbands of Hollywood" co-stars Duane Martin, Boris Kodjoe and Robin Thicke joined in on the fun, Duane joked, "Don't shake Nick's hand. You give him a hug, twins!"

On a serious note, Kevin said that people "need to stop looking for explanations for a life that doesn't pertain to them." He added, "I think, at the end of the day, this is this man's life and obviously the people that are involved around his life, they are all happy with what they're building. It's nobody else's business."

"Let's stop trying to create and control a narrative that you have nothing to do with," the actor/comedian continued. "I think we find so much time involving ourselves in business that doesn't pertain to us."

Earlier this year, Nick confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a child together. Nick's eighth child will be his first with the model. Nick is also a father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" Cannon and 13-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon with ex Brittany Bell and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with model Abby De La Rosa. His baby son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died last December from brain cancer.

