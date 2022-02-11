 
 

Katy Perry Reacts to Rumors About Secret Marriage to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Reacts to Rumors About Secret Marriage to Orlando Bloom
The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker addresses speculations that she has tied the knot with the actor during her appearance on an Australian show, 'Kyle and Jackie O Show'.

  Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially husband and wife?  After it was rumored that the couple had secretly married, the "Fireworks" hitmaker addressed the speculations during her appearance on an Australian show.

"Kyle and Jackie O Show" radio host Kyle Sandilands brought up the topic in the Wednesday, February 9 episode of the show. "Have you and Orlando got married secretly or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What's going on there?" so he asked Katy.

The "American Idol" judge, who shares 17-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with the actor, replied, "Well, no. It's a destination location...we're still trying for it to work out." She continued, "But every couple of months it's like, new variant! New variant! New variant!"

While Katy claimed that she and the "Carnival Row" actor have yet to plan a wedding, the 37-year-old musician said that once the coronavirus pandemic is over, it's definitely time to "party."

Previous report, meanwhile, claimed that the pair are enjoying life so much that they may add another member to their family. "Katy and Orlando are so happy. They're doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove," a source spilled last month. "They want to expand their family. They're both super supportive of each other's careers and love parenting together."

The upcoming Valentine's Day will mark three years since the couple got engaged. The actor popped the question to the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker during a helicopter ride back in 2019.

The couple was originally set to walk down the aisle in early 2020. However, they were forced to halt the plan due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then in August of the same year, they welcomed their daughter.

