LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Instagram model Sofia Jamora has previously denied that she knows the Los Angeles Lakers player personally nor she's ever been with the NBA star despite their alleged sighting in Dallas last December.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - LeBron James' alleged side chick Sofia Jamora isn't staying quiet when her name is once again mentioned in conversation about his rumored infidelity. The Instagram model has appeared to clap back after a blog posted her earlier responses to their relationship rumors.

Sofia has previously denied that she knows the NBA star personally nor she's ever been with the professional basketball player. For some reason, on Wednesday, February 9, WAGs Unfiltered decided to share on its Instagram page a screenshot of her alleged DMs in which she debunked the reports.

Sofia has apparently caught wind of the post that portrayed her in a bad light. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared her cryptic response as she posted a picture of her holding a hat that read, "Hoes Mad."

Sofia and LeBron were rumored having an affair after fellow model Ezra Haliti shaded the Los Angeles Lakers star on her Story when the 37-year-old athlete shot a free throw last year. "Am I the only one that's not a fan of LeBron? I guess I've never been a fan of guys that cheat on their wives especially with @sofiajamora," she wrote at the time.

Later in December 2021, reports emerged that Lebron was seen with his "snow bunny" again in Dallas. The informant told Gossip of the City at the time that the woman was the same white chick he was allegedly spotted with before. The source said he/she saw them "just leaving the after party."

While the informant didn't mention Sofia's name, she denied that it was her who was seen with LeBron. "1. I was never with LeBron nor do I know who he is and 2. i'm not white," the 24-year-old model wrote to an unknown person. "i'm not phased keep talking s**t and spreading lies but realize you're hurting others beside me."

She further insisted, "I just told you the truth no s**t everyone knows lebron. I don't know him personally nor do I support infidelity or cheating. There are plenty SINGLE men/women in the sea for me. No publicity is bad publicity get your facts straight and continue using hot pix of me for free promo thanks."