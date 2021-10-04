Lil Fizz Apologizes to Omarion Onstage for Dating His BM Apryl Jones, Admits that He's 'F**ed Up'

Instagram Celebrity

When taking the stage of The Forum in Los Angeles, the rapper and youngest member of B2K tells his bandmate that he's 'not proud' of the mess he caused in their friendship.

AceShowbiz - Lil Fizz has finally apologized to Omarion for dating the latter's baby mama, Apryl Jones. When performing at the "2021 Millennium Tour", the rapper and youngest member of B2K admitted to his bandmate that he was "f**ked up."

Fizz expressed his remorse when taking the stage of The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, October 1. "I did some f**ked up s**t to my brother," he said. "I did some snake a** s**t, and I'm not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family."

Omarion seemingly accepted Fizz's apology as the two hugged it out in front of the roaring crowd. The official account of B2K then shared footage of the moment, writing, "It takes a humble man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs. The winners of last night #Boys4Life."

Omarion dated Apryl Jones for four years. The pair, who share 3-year-old daughter A'mei and 7-year-old son Megaa together, parted ways in June 2016. As for Apryl and Fizz, they went public with their romance in 2019 but split in January 2020.

Since then, Fizz landed in hot water for breaking the "bro code" by dating his friend's ex. His relationship with Apryl also prompted Omarion to snub B2K and chose to go on tour with Bow Wow, Soulja Boy and Ying Yang Twins instead.

Another member of B2K, J-Boog, also blamed Fizz for his action, saying, "Fizzle Pop ruined everything, I wouldn't say he ruined everything, but about 99% of it though." The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum, however, was unbothered by the mess he caused and even claimed that he had no plan to reunite with his bandmates. "I personally have no intention of going to the immature concerts. That's not my people," he pointed out.