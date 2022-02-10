 
 

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape
Instagram
Celebrity

Many jump to the 'Hey Mista' rapper's defense after a sex tape purportedly showing him engaging in sexual act with men leaks online, confirming his sexuality.

  • Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Isaiah Rashad has become the latest celebrity whose privacy got breached by some hackers. The rapper's sex tape has reportedly leaked online, outing his sexuality in the process.

On Wednesday, February 9, footage of the 30-year-old engaging in sexual act made it way out on the Internet. While this isn't the first celebrity's sex tape to be released without the star's concern, what drew attention the most is because it apparently confirms his sexuality. In the NSFW clip, Isaiah is reportedly both performing on and receiving oral sex from two men.

Following the leak, Isaiah's name was trending on Twitter as many have sympathized with him. One to offer support was model Shaun Ross, who tweeted, "The amount of homophobic things I've seen towards Isaiah Rashad is disgusting. The issue is that humans will forever be obsessed with what happening in others sex lives more than they are their own."

Internet personality Zoie Fenty, better known as "GotDamnZo", reacted, "Whoever leaked Isiah Rashad video that's messed up. Never take somebody's coming out in your own hands #NoCoolPoints."

  See also...

Rapper Zoey Dollaz also defended Isaiah. "Call it how u want but I'm still gonna listen to and support Isaiah rashad music cus wtf that man prefer has nothing to do with me dawg still a very talented artist and y'all still support Pedos , murderers , rapist , and much worse artist," he wrote.

Another user tweeted, "You cannot abuse someone's trust in the way Isaiah Rashad was betrayed and think you won't merit the same hurt at some point in your life. How dare you!" Another called out the haters, "Isaiah rashad being gay is random as f**k but being so interested in what ppl do behind closed doors is even weirder lmao got nothing to do wit y'all n***as."

"My heart goes out to Isaiah Rashad. He has been through a lot these past few years and the last thing he needs is an absurd invasion of privacy. No one deserves to be exposed against their wishes," someone said.

Someone else shared the sentiment, "Not only is the Isaiah Rashad thing a s**tty situation because someone's private sex tape is being leaked without their permission, but they also basically outed someone's sexuality to the whole world. For what, exactly? No new music was gained, so why leak it."

Isaiah has not responded to the sex tape leak.

You can share this post!

Bob Odenkirk Details His Near-Fatal Heart Attack on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Nathan Chen Redeems Himself as He Wins Gold Medal in Men's Figure Skating at Beijing Olympics
Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Shay Mitchell Shows Off Bare Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell Shows Off Bare Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 2