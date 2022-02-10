Quentin Tarantino's Wife Daniella Pick Pregnant With Their Second Child

WENN Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director and his wife are set to welcome their baby No. 2 in the coming months as the Israeli singer is pregnant again.

AceShowbiz - Quentin Tarantino is going to add a new member to his nuclear family. The Hollywood filmmaker and his wife Daniella Pick, who are already parents to 23-month-old son Leo, are reportedly expecting their second child.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth was the first to report the good news, which has been confirmed by Quentin's rep to PEOPLE. According to the local news outlet, the Israeli singer is due to give birth in the coming months. The sex of the couple's yet-to-be-born child is not revealed yet.

Quentin and Daniella, who is the daughter of Israeli music legend Svika Pick, met in 2009 when the director was in Israel to promote his awards-winning movie "Inglourious Basterds". They got engaged in June 2017 and wed in November 2018 in a Reform Jewish ceremony in their Beverly Hills home.

The couple welcomed their first child in late February 2020, just days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past two years, they have been living in Tel Aviv, Israel, where Daniella gave birth to Leo.

"The idea was that we would spend like three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles and then COVID hit," the 58-year-old filmmaker said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last June. "So three to four months became nine to 12 months."

When explaining the name of his son, he clarified that the moniker was not inspired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, whom Quentin directed in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". He explained to Jimmy Kimmel, "We almost didn't name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio."

He quickly added, "There's nothing wrong with that but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."

On what his life is like as a father, the "Kill Bill" helmer revealed that he has been learning Hebrew, thanks to his son. "He can only say one word and that is 'Abba,' which is the Hebrew word for 'Dada.' And a third of the time, he means me," he shared. "I'm actually learning a lot with Leo because he watches these like, baby TV kind of things and it's all in Hebrew, so I'm learning with him."