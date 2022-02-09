Taylor Swift Hides Her Left Hand in First Sighting Amid Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors

WENN Celebrity

The same day the 'All Too Well' hitmaker is photographed hiding her left hand in her pocket while leaving Jack Antonoff's studio, her partner says that he's 'happy' being in a 'monogamous relationship.'

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is keeping her fans guessing about her relationship status with Joe Alwyn. In the first sighting since it's reported that she's engaged to her boyfriend of six years, the "All Too Well" hitmaker could be seen hiding her left hand.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter was photographed leaving producer Jack Antonoff's studio in New York City on Tuesday, February 8. During the outing, she strategically kept her left hand in her pocket, concealing any possible engagement ring she might be wearing.

Taylor was seen wearing a pair of dark denim jeans and a button-up peacoat. To keep her warm, the "Love Story" hitmaker also added burnt orange socks and loafers. While her partner was nowhere to be seen, she was accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea.

Later that day, Joe himself affirmed that he's "happy" in a "monogamous relationship" and that he finds open relationships "fascinating." While discussing the subject during the CTAM presentation for his upcoming Hulu series "Conversations with Friend", he said, "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."

The engagement rumors between the lovebirds first sparked last month after they jetted from her Nashville home to London for a three-day getaway. At the time, a source spilled to The Sun, "Taylor's a superstar and obviously very wealthy, so she can travel almost anywhere she wants at any time." The insider added, "But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them."

"It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards," the so-called insider further weighed in on the pair's trip. "That could explain such a long journey to a specific place."

As to where Taylor and Joe are in their relationship now, the source claimed that "Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they're certainly very happy and enjoying their time together." The informant went on saying, "Lockdown made things even more serious and they've lived together throughout."

Taylor and Joe reportedly rented a house for their romantic getaway rather than staying in a hotel for maximum privacy. After three nights, they returned to the U.S. with a 3,000-mile flight to Maine. A pal added, "It sounds like a gorgeous trip."