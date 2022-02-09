 
 

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

The 'We Set The Trends' spitter claims that the employees failed to give them any assistance while he and his entourage were in the VIP area for over an hour.

AceShowbiz - Jim Jones had such an unpleasant experience during his recent shopping. Claiming that he and his entourage were ignored by Gucci employees, the "We Set The Trends" spitter insinuated that black people are more racist.

The 45-year-old shared his story through an Instagram video on Tuesday, February 8. In the clip, he said that he was ready to spend $29,000 at the store but the staff failed to give them any assistance while they were in the VIP area for over an hour.

Jim also complained about not being given any refreshments, not even water. He further detailed in the caption, "And just like tht s**t went bad in gucci I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything. Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time."

"I'm usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht Champaign smh... This man literally spent over 100k in there in th last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty," the member of hip-hop collective the Diplomats a.k.a. Dipset went on fuming. "I told him leave tht S**t on th counter we out gucci be movin dusty. Lol S**t is hilarious it never stops."

Some Instagram users then gave Jim advice in the comment section. "Stop spending your money where you're not wanted or appreciated," one user replied, with another adding, "stop supporting them. they dont deserve your money." A third chimed in, "[T.I.] warned us about Gucci long time ago."

Back in February 2019, T.I. and Russell Simmon urged fans to boycott Gucci after it released a black knitted "balaclava jumper." The clothing item itself covered the lower half of the face and featured a red-lipped cutout around the mouth.

Although Gucci has issued an apology and confirmed that it would be withdrawn from sale, T.I. still fumed on Instagram, "As a 7 figure/yr customer & long time supporter of your brand I must say...Y'all GOT US f**ked UP!!! APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED!!!!" He added, "We ain't going for this 'oops my bad I didn't mean to be racist and disrespectful towards your people' s**t (sic)...!!!"

