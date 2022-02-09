'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Instagram Celebrity

Destine's brother confirms the sad news on Facebook after the reality TV star shared concerning posts on social media, including one that read, 'If I was surrounded by all my tears I'd be floating in the ocean.'

AceShowbiz - "My 600-Lb Life" alum Destine Lashaee has passed away. She died unexpectedly, with her brother confirming the sad news on Tuesday, February 8. Details surrounding the manner of her passing are currently not available, but her brother hinted at her mental health issue in a Facebook post.

"I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you," so Destinee's brother Wayne Compton wrote in a moving tribute, according to The Ashleys Reality Roundup. He added, "I'm sorry you felt alone. I'm sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn to, I'm sorry you felt you had no other option."

Prior to her death, Destinee had been sharing concerning messages on social media. Last week, she wrote, "If I was surrounded by all my tears I'd be floating in the ocean."

On Saturday, she posted another troubling message which read, "To everyone who genuinely love and support me I love you and I'm grateful to have touched millions of lives and hearts around the world. Living my life with so much pain for so long I've come to realize that God makes no mistakes. I'm grateful for my journey and all I've been through. I don't regret a single moment. Love you all."

Destinee's last Instagram post has since been flooded with messages mourning her death. One person wrote, "Rest in paradise beautiful !" Another penned, "I'm so sad to hear this news. Been following you for some time, and even though we didn't know each, I was a supporter of yours. I pray you are at peace and with your siblings. Keeping your family uplifted in prayer."

Born male as Matthew Ventress, Desiree is the first transgender contestant on the TLC reality series. She appeared in season 7 which aired in 2019 at age 27. She started off her appearance on the show at 669 lbs. After the show, she continued to document her weight loss journey on Instagram and shed nearly 500 lbs.

In 2020, Desiree joined other "My 600-Lb. Life" stars in suing Megalomedia, the show's production company. The legal filing accused producers of negligence, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, fraud, and other offenses.

Destinee claimed she was taken advantage of by producers and forced to shave her face on camera. In the court filing, she claimed she suffered from "gender dysphoria and emotional distress from the loss of her brother, who died in her arms," but the show only provided a few session of therapy that were filmed for the reality series.

She claimed in the suit that producers gave her one therapy session "so that it could be filmed to be part of the show." The suit revealed that at one point "the stress led Plaintiff to have a breakdown in which she kicked the producers out of her home, and threatened to kill them and herself."

She was seeking $1 million in damages.