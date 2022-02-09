'Bling Empire' Stars Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Secretly Wed a Week After Being Engaged

Instagram Celebrity

The reality stars tied the knot last September in a very small and intimate ceremony with only eight guests at the Chateau de Saran castle in Champagne, France.

Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee are officially husband and wife. The "Bling Empire" stars secretly tied the knot in a very small and intimate ceremony in France just one week after being engaged.

The married couple announced the exciting news during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop published on Tuesday, February 8. They revealed that they had secretly exchanged vows on September 8, 2021 at the Chateau de Saran castle in Champagne, France.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Cherie and Jessey kept their wedding ceremony intimate and very small, with only eight guests in attendance. Though the guest list was limited, the pair said that they're planning to hold a big wedding at a later date so their families can attend.

"This wedding, he planned everything," Cherie talked about their secret wedding. "I was not excited to get married because, for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there. And he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn't have to do anything, I wasn't [a] bridezilla."

For the big day, Cherie looked stunning in a strapless custom-made white gown made by Nicole + Felicia. The gorgeous dress featured 500 yards of layered tulle, a 12-foot train and a 12-foot veil, all embellished with thousands of ostrich feathers and crystals.

Cherie paired the gown with a jeweled headband from Hueb jewelry and a pair of shoes by Sophia Webster. Jessey, for his part, opted for a traditional black suit designed by Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.

Ahead of their nuptials, Cherie wrote and recorded an original love song titled "Destiny", which she gifted to her now-husband. The song, which will be out on Valentine's Day on iTunes and her YouTube channel, is set as the background music that accompanied footage from their wedding day.

Cherie, who is a businesswoman, and Jessey, who works for his family's furniture business, have been together for years and share two children, 5-year-old daughter J'adore and 2-year-old son Jevon. Cherie was the first to ask Jessey to marry her, with the happy moment captured in the first season of "Bling Empire".

However, Jessey later surprised Cherie last August with his own proposal in Paris just days ahead of their wedding day. "It was something that I always wanted to do," Jessey gushed. Cherie added, "I was shocked. I was like, 'What are you doing?!' "

In addition to breaking big wedding news, Cherie and Jessey revealed in their Daily Pop interview reason behind their decision to leave "Bling Empire", Netflix's reality show that follows the complex lives of a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles, during filming for season two. "We just thought it was time for us to move on and focus on our family, our businesses," Jessey dished.