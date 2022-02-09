Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Instagram Celebrity

The female rapper, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, makes fans assume that a man in her new Instagram post is either Damson Idris or YG.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie has left people wondering about the man she is dating. The "Tap In" femcee, who famously dated Quavo for a few years, seemingly debuted her current boyfriend in a new PDA-filled picture.

On Tuesday morning, February 8, the Santa Clara-born star made use of her Instagram page to share a photo of her kissing a man's forehead. Unfortunately, his face could not be seen clearly as the female rapper covered it with her hand. She simply captioned the snap with a shushing face emoji.

Fans have since been busy guessing the identity of the mystery man. Some people assumed that he's British actor Damson Idris. Others, on the other hand, mentioned YG and Saucy Santana's names.

A few months prior, Saweetie was linked romantically to Roddy Ricch after they were pictured sitting next to each other on the courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Phoenix Suns. Both parties, however, already brushed off the dating speculation.

The "Best Friend" raptress later sparked romance rumors with Lil Baby. The gossip emerged after Hollywood Unlocked reported that the Atlanta native spent nearly $100,000 on the femcee in the Chanel store in New York. A source insisted that there was actual security footage from the store to support the story.

Lil Baby quickly denied the speculations. On November 25, he penned on Twitter, "Baby not dating NO ONE !! I'm Single !" He also seemingly called out the femcee for leaking the photo of her shopping trip, saying "B***hes really be weird !!" He added in another tweet, "If you want clout use BABY."

In late December, Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, sparked dating rumors with hip-hop producer Larrance Dopson. Eagle-eyed fans believed that the two jetted off to Jamaica together for an exotic getaway after they shared photos from the trip.