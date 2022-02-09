 
 

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture
Instagram
Celebrity

The female rapper, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, makes fans assume that a man in her new Instagram post is either Damson Idris or YG.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Saweetie has left people wondering about the man she is dating. The "Tap In" femcee, who famously dated Quavo for a few years, seemingly debuted her current boyfriend in a new PDA-filled picture.

On Tuesday morning, February 8, the Santa Clara-born star made use of her Instagram page to share a photo of her kissing a man's forehead. Unfortunately, his face could not be seen clearly as the female rapper covered it with her hand. She simply captioned the snap with a shushing face emoji.

Fans have since been busy guessing the identity of the mystery man. Some people assumed that he's British actor Damson Idris. Others, on the other hand, mentioned YG and Saucy Santana's names.

  See also...

A few months prior, Saweetie was linked romantically to Roddy Ricch after they were pictured sitting next to each other on the courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Phoenix Suns. Both parties, however, already brushed off the dating speculation.

The "Best Friend" raptress later sparked romance rumors with Lil Baby. The gossip emerged after Hollywood Unlocked reported that the Atlanta native spent nearly $100,000 on the femcee in the Chanel store in New York. A source insisted that there was actual security footage from the store to support the story.

Lil Baby quickly denied the speculations. On November 25, he penned on Twitter, "Baby not dating NO ONE !! I'm Single !" He also seemingly called out the femcee for leaking the photo of her shopping trip, saying "B***hes really be weird !!" He added in another tweet, "If you want clout use BABY."

In late December, Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, sparked dating rumors with hip-hop producer Larrance Dopson. Eagle-eyed fans believed that the two jetted off to Jamaica together for an exotic getaway after they shared photos from the trip.

You can share this post!

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Pusha T Joined by Kanye West in 'Diet Coke' Music Video

Related Posts
Saweetie Appears to Respond to Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' Rumored Reconciliation

Saweetie Appears to Respond to Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' Rumored Reconciliation

Saweetie Goes Bald, Sparks Dating Rumors Amid Exotic Getaway With Hip-Hop Producer

Saweetie Goes Bald, Sparks Dating Rumors Amid Exotic Getaway With Hip-Hop Producer

Saweetie Sparks Debate With Video of Her Twerking During Vacation

Saweetie Sparks Debate With Video of Her Twerking During Vacation

Saweetie's New Instagram Post May Hint That Lil Baby Won't Be the Best Partner for Her

Saweetie's New Instagram Post May Hint That Lil Baby Won't Be the Best Partner for Her

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago