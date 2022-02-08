 
 

Liam Neeson Admits to Falling in Love With 'Taken' Woman While Filming 'Blacklight' in Australia

Liam Neeson Admits to Falling in Love With 'Taken' Woman While Filming 'Blacklight' in Australia
Open Road Films/Ben King
Celebrity

The Academy Award nominee, who was previously married to the late English actress Natasha Richardson, reveals that he met the mystery woman in Melbourne.

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Liam Neeson seemingly had a wonderful experience when filming "Blacklight" in Australia. When looking back at the moment he stayed in Melbourne during the movie production, the Oscar nominee admitted that he fell in love with a "taken" woman there.

The 69-year-old made the confession when making a virtual appearance on "Sunrise". He said, "I loved Melbourne, I love all of our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers. Every department was superb... I made a couple of pals there, I fell in love, but she was taken."

The Australian talk show hosts were stunned by the "intriguing" admission. They later asked viewers to reach out if they know who the mystery lady is.

  See also...

The "Taken" leading man was previously married to English actress Natasha Richardson. Natasha unfortunately passed away in 2009 after she suffered a head injury while skiing in the Quebec city of Mont-Tremblant.

In 2014, Liam opened up about the loss when speaking to Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes". He shared, "It was never real. It still kind of isn't. There's - there's periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years, she would always drop the keys in the - on the table. Say, 'Hello?' "

"So anytime I hear that door opening I still think I'm gonna hear her, you know. And, then, it's - grief's like - it hits you. It's like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly you just - the Earth isn't stable anymore," he described further. "And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes."

That aside, Liams new movie "Blacklight" will be released on February 11. The Hollywood star will play an undercover agent for an unofficial government agency in the upcoming action thriller.

You can share this post!

Donald Trump Tells Joe Rogan to 'Stop Apologizing' Amid Podcast and N-Word Controversies

Kanye West Demands Public Apology From the Kardashians After Chicago's Birthday Party Snub
Related Posts
Liam Neeson Recalls Natasha Richardson's Warning Against Him Playing James Bond

Liam Neeson Recalls Natasha Richardson's Warning Against Him Playing James Bond

Liam Neeson Keeps Himself 'Reasonably Fit' for Action Movie Roles

Liam Neeson Keeps Himself 'Reasonably Fit' for Action Movie Roles

Liam Neeson Has Unusual Way to Choose Movie Roles

Liam Neeson Has Unusual Way to Choose Movie Roles

Liam Neeson Mourning Loss of His Mother as He Rings In 68th Birthday

Liam Neeson Mourning Loss of His Mother as He Rings In 68th Birthday

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago