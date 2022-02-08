Liam Neeson Admits to Falling in Love With 'Taken' Woman While Filming 'Blacklight' in Australia

Open Road Films/Ben King Celebrity

The Academy Award nominee, who was previously married to the late English actress Natasha Richardson, reveals that he met the mystery woman in Melbourne.

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Liam Neeson seemingly had a wonderful experience when filming "Blacklight" in Australia. When looking back at the moment he stayed in Melbourne during the movie production, the Oscar nominee admitted that he fell in love with a "taken" woman there.

The 69-year-old made the confession when making a virtual appearance on "Sunrise". He said, "I loved Melbourne, I love all of our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers. Every department was superb... I made a couple of pals there, I fell in love, but she was taken."

The Australian talk show hosts were stunned by the "intriguing" admission. They later asked viewers to reach out if they know who the mystery lady is.

The "Taken" leading man was previously married to English actress Natasha Richardson. Natasha unfortunately passed away in 2009 after she suffered a head injury while skiing in the Quebec city of Mont-Tremblant.

In 2014, Liam opened up about the loss when speaking to Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes". He shared, "It was never real. It still kind of isn't. There's - there's periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years, she would always drop the keys in the - on the table. Say, 'Hello?' "

"So anytime I hear that door opening I still think I'm gonna hear her, you know. And, then, it's - grief's like - it hits you. It's like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly you just - the Earth isn't stable anymore," he described further. "And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes."

That aside, Liams new movie "Blacklight" will be released on February 11. The Hollywood star will play an undercover agent for an unofficial government agency in the upcoming action thriller.