 
 

Donald Trump Tells Joe Rogan to 'Stop Apologizing' Amid Podcast and N-Word Controversies

Donald Trump Tells Joe Rogan to 'Stop Apologizing' Amid Podcast and N-Word Controversies
WENN/Instar/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

The former U.S. president encourages the 'Joe Rogan Experience' host to 'just go about what you do so well' and stop apologizing to avoid looking 'weak and frightened.'

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump doesn't want Joe Rogan to change a thing about him despite controversies over his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and his past use of the N-word. Apparently believing that the comedian did nothing wrong, the former president has told the latter to "stop apologizing."

Trump showed his support for Rogan on Monday, February 7. He said in a statement, "Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics."

The 75-year-old thinks that apologizing will only make Rogan look "weak and frightened." He argued, "How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened." He went on encouraging the UFC color commentator, "That's not you and it never will be!"

  See also...

Rogan has been embroiled in controversies following COVID-19 misinformation on his Spotify series and videos of him using some racist remarks. Responding to the latter issue, the 54-year-old has apologized for things "that I wish I hadn't said, or had said differently."

"There's nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could. Obviously, that's not possible," Rogan added. "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."

That said, he argued that the clips posted by India.Arie were made up of "out of context" moments from "12 years of conversations" on his podcast. "It looks f**king horrible. Even to me," he admitted. "I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years."

You can share this post!

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old

Liam Neeson Admits to Falling in Love With 'Taken' Woman While Filming 'Blacklight' in Australia
Related Posts
Donald Trump Gets Booed for Claiming He Got COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Months After Saying He Wouldn't

Donald Trump Gets Booed for Claiming He Got COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Months After Saying He Wouldn't

Biden Shades Trump for Hiding COVID-19 Diagnosis During 2020 Debate

Biden Shades Trump for Hiding COVID-19 Diagnosis During 2020 Debate

Donald Trump Gushes Over His Meeting With 'Nice Young Man' Kyle Rittenhouse After His Verdict

Donald Trump Gushes Over His Meeting With 'Nice Young Man' Kyle Rittenhouse After His Verdict

Donald Trump Calls It 'Common Sense' That His Supporters Chant 'Hang Mike Pence'

Donald Trump Calls It 'Common Sense' That His Supporters Chant 'Hang Mike Pence'

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago