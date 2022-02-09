Donald Trump Tells Joe Rogan to 'Stop Apologizing' Amid Podcast and N-Word Controversies

WENN/Instar/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The former U.S. president encourages the 'Joe Rogan Experience' host to 'just go about what you do so well' and stop apologizing to avoid looking 'weak and frightened.'

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump doesn't want Joe Rogan to change a thing about him despite controversies over his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and his past use of the N-word. Apparently believing that the comedian did nothing wrong, the former president has told the latter to "stop apologizing."

Trump showed his support for Rogan on Monday, February 7. He said in a statement, "Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics."

The 75-year-old thinks that apologizing will only make Rogan look "weak and frightened." He argued, "How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened." He went on encouraging the UFC color commentator, "That's not you and it never will be!"

Rogan has been embroiled in controversies following COVID-19 misinformation on his Spotify series and videos of him using some racist remarks. Responding to the latter issue, the 54-year-old has apologized for things "that I wish I hadn't said, or had said differently."

"There's nothing I can do to take that back. I wish I could. Obviously, that's not possible," Rogan added. "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."

That said, he argued that the clips posted by India.Arie were made up of "out of context" moments from "12 years of conversations" on his podcast. "It looks f**king horrible. Even to me," he admitted. "I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years."