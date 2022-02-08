'The Kardashians' Will Shatter 'All Expectations' in Date Announcement Teaser

Hulu TV

The new clip for Hulu's highly-anticipated reality TV series following the Kardashian-Jenner family starts with one of the ladies in the famous family posing inside a glass box.

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hulu has officially announced the premiere date for its highly-anticipated series, "The Kardashians". In a new teaser, it has been revealed that the upcoming series will arrive on April 14 on the network.

The new clip, which was unveiled on Monday, February 7, starts with one of the ladies in the famous family posing inside a glass box. Each of them has flowers in different colors representing them.

Towards the end of the teaser, Kendall Jenner can be seen tapping one of her fingers on the glass which later shatters it into pieces. "Shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu," Hulu captioned its Instagram post.

The official synopsis for "The Kardashians" reads, "The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines."

It continues, "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

The teaser arrives just one day after Kylie Jenner announced the news of her and Travis Scott (II)'s second child's arrival on Instagram. Alongside a black-and-white picture of her new bundle of joy's tiny hand, she noted that she gave birth on February 2.

While Kylie has yet to reveal the gender of her baby No. 2, but mom Kris Jenner confirmed that it's a boy. The momager took to her page to reshare Kylie's picture of the tiny hand of her bundle of joy. "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good," so the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum wrote in the caption. She also added three blue heart emojis.