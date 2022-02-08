 
 

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at Kanye West's Threat in Super Bowl Ad for Hellmann's Mayo

Celebrity

The 'King of Staten Island' star appears to reference Ye's new track in which the rapper threatens to 'beat Pete Davidson's ass' as the comedian says he's 'very hittable.'

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson is not being a "Saturday Night Live" staple for nothing. Having been a cast member of the NBC sketch series since 2014, he has no problem to be a laughingstock as he appears to poke fun at his seemingly intense relationship with Kanye West in a new Super Bowl spot.

The comedian stars in the newly-released ad for Hellmann's mayonnaise where he seemingly makes fun of Kanye's threat to beat his ass. He jokes that he's "very hittable" after being tackled by former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo.

The video centers on the retired athlete, who slams into different people in order to stop them from getting rid of leftover food. When Jerod arrives at Pete's house, the funnyman stops the football coach from tackling his real-life mother Amy Davidson.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa! Mom's already tackling food waste, Mayo," Pete stops Jerod. "Oh, he's a big guy!" he adds, before the 35-year-old hunk returns to tackle him instead.

"Sorry man, had to," the New England Patriots linebackers coach apologizes to Pete. The 28-year-old then responds with a grunt, "I get it. I'm very hittable," while still lying on the ground.

On his new collaboration with The Game titled "Eazy", Ye raps, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass." The song was released amid Pete's romantic relationship with the Atlanta spitter's estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Despite Ye's threat, Pete's relationship with Kim remains strong. In a new interview, "The King of Staten Island" star called the reality TV star his "girlfriend" in public for the first time since they began dating in the fall of 2021.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram - I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he told PEOPLE about living in the spotlight. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."

