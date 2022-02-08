Asian Doll Shows Up at DJ Vlad's Interview Only to Slam Him Over King Von Criticism

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram Celebrity

Before walking out of the interview, the 25-year-old 'No Exposing' raptress accuses the former disc jockey of mocking her tattoos dedicated to her late ex-boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) got revenge on DJ Vlad. The "No Exposing" raptress showed up at an interview with VladTV only to slam the former disc jockey over his comments following King Von's death.

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, February 7, Doll admitted that she was hurt when many people "thought it was funny" and treated her emotions as a "joke" when her ex died in a November 2020 shooting incident. The 25-year-old also claimed she has been accused of clout-chasing just because she was grieving on social media.

Although Vlad was not the one who interviewed her, the "Pull Up" femcee took an opportunity to rant against him. Claiming that Vlad mocked her tattoos dedicated to Von, she fumed, "I really don't f**k with you, Vlad. I don't like you." She then walked out of the interview.

In the caption of the post, Doll raged, "SUCK MY **** VLAD !!" She added, "Thought it was funny when I was grieving when von died just to ask me can you interview me lol look how the tables turn CLOWN [clown emoji] GOOFY."

Many praised Doll for standing up for herself. "Walking out on Vlad I love that. That's a true definition of if you stand nothing you'll fall for anything !" one user gushed, with another person writing, "For once, I finally agree with the way she acted."

Others, however, were questioning why she would bother coming to the interview. Catching wind of the chatter, the female rapper explained in a tweet, "They saying why I did the interview Because my male manager wanted me to do it so bad I keep saying NO!"

"So after being asked multiple times to do it I said Okay I'll do it but under one condition," the Doll Gang Records artist continued. "I tell him exactly how I felt & that's exactly what I did so F**K HIM & YALL."