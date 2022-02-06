Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The actress, best known for playing Dayanara 'Daya' Diaz on Netflix's 'Orange Is the New Black', announces the death of her music producer boyfriend on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Dascha Polanco is in deep grief following the sudden passing of her boyfriend Xtassy. The actress, best known for playing Dayanara "Daya" Diaz on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black", said she has been left "distraught" by the death of the music producer.

The 39-year-old shared the devastating news on Instagram on Saturday, February 5. "I'm broken, I'm distraught. Have no words at this moment, thank you to all that have reached out. But I would appreaciate for those wanting to know about his death to wait until I'm ready to speak about my boyfriend, before falsifying the cause of his death," she penned.

"Please respect my, our and @xtassys family grieving process. It's been hard on us all especially his kids," the Dominican native, who also wrote her statement in Spanish, further noted. "I will share updates on his memorial soon. Love to you all."

Dascha's famous pals have since rushed to the comment section to offer their condolences. Lena Waithe replied, "Keeping you in my prayers." La La Anthony echoed the sentiment, "Keeping you in my prayers always." Female rapper Maliibu Miitch then chimed in, "I'm sorry for your loss my love. I'm prayin 4 u."

Hours prior, Dascha let out several photos of her and her late beau on Instagram without any captions. Later, she unleashed a boomerang of her man giving a kiss on her cheek as she looked at the camera.

The first to confirm Xtassy's death was his longtime colleague Alcover. Sharing Xtassy's photo on Instagram on Friday, Alcover lamented, "Shattered is not even the slightest expression of what I feel right now. Thinking that we don't have you with us, I can't assimilate it to write it down."

"My little brother I love you, we became men, fathers, dreamers, professionals together, you inspired me every day we shared. You are a legend and legends never die!" he continued. "I carry you with me forever. God give us strength to understand your will. There is a mother without her son, children without her father, brothers without consolation, help us we have lost a great human being."

Xtassy, whose real name was Juan Alfonso Abreu, was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York. He and Alcover were behind Don Omar's 2010 mega-hit "Danza Kuduro" ft. Lucenzo. The pair were signed to Don's El Orfanato label from 2009 to 2013.